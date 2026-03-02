‘Vindicated’ Meghan Markle ‘ready to show the British public what they threw away’

Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to return to the UK later this year alongside Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex has not visited Britain since 2022, when she attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. However, fresh reports suggest she is now planning what has been described as a “high-powered” comeback.

Harry and Meghan UK return

Could Meghan Markle be planning a return to the UK later this year? (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

According to reports, an insider told journalist Rob Shuter: “She wants to show the British public what they threw away. It’s not anger — it’s confidence.”

Meanwhile, another source claimed: “She’s not going back quietly. If she returns, it will be on her terms.”

The timing of the trip is said to align with Prince Harry’s Invictus Games one-year-to-go event in Birmingham on July 10. While the event is significant for Harry, it is reportedly meaningful for Meghan too.

Sources suggest she has already begun considering stylists and designers for the visit. One insider alleged she is aiming for “the best wardrobe ever seen on a British royal”.

Initially, the couple were believed to be exploring hotel options in Birmingham. However, reports now indicate they may instead choose to stay in a private residence.

Meghan ‘newly energised’ by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Meghan Markle is said to feel “vindicated” by the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

In the years since Harry and Meghan relocated to California with their two children, the Royal Family has faced renewed controversy.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has come under increasing scrutiny over his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, particularly following the release of millions of files connected to the disgraced financier last month.

Last week, Andrew was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The exact details of the allegations remain unclear. Reports have suggested the investigation relates to claims that he shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.

He was released under investigation later that same day. It is important to note that an arrest does not indicate guilt, and no charges have been brought. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Nevertheless, friends of the Duchess of Sussex reportedly believe the situation has strengthened her resolve.

“She feels vindicated. There’s a sense of, ‘We tried to tell you,'” one source claimed, adding that Meghan is feeling “newly energised” ahead of a potential return.

Meghan’s representative has been contacted for comment.

