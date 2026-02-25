‘Rule’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle follow for sake of royal family ahead of overseas trips

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped back from royal life years ago, but it seems one important ‘rule’ still applies when they head overseas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Jordan this week supporting communities affected by conflict and displacement. Yet before boarding that flight, there was reportedly one box they had to tick — and it involves Buckingham Palace.

Despite quitting royal duties in early 2020, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, are said to inform the palace of their official engagements to avoid any clash with the working royal family’s diary.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

They stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip amid Andrew scandal

On Wednesday (February 25), the couple began a two-day visit to Jordan, their first international trip together in 18 months.

They travelled at the invitation of the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and are focusing on communities impacted by conflict and displacement.

However, the visit comes at a sensitive time for the Royal Family.

Last week, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was arrested on his birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the allegations have not been made public. The arrest followed claims he shared confidential and sensitive documents with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was released under investigation just hours after his arrest on February 19.

They stepped out their first international trip together in 18 months (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s royal ‘rule’ they have to follow

News of Andrew’s arrest sent shockwaves around the world. His brother, King Charles, confirmed the royal family would support police with their investigation.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were seen out in Notting Hill earlier this week, keeping things low-key in casual outfits.

Against that backdrop, some may question the timing of Harry and Meghan’s overseas visit. However, Buckingham Palace was reportedly informed in advance.

According to Express, a Sussex official said: “Our work programmes are separate and independently organised, but as a matter of courtesy, yes, they have been informed.”

Reports last year also suggested Harry had shared his official schedule of engagements with the palace to ensure there were no clashes with royal events, a sign that, while independent, certain formalities remain.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s overseas plans

During their two-day stay, Harry and Meghan are expected to meet Jordanian leaders and senior health officials. They are also due to visit WHO teams working on frontline health and mental health programmes.

British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, welcomed their presence in the region, saying: “Your visit, your support, your appreciation of the efforts that the United Nations, including of course, the World Health Organization, the government of Jordan and others, are making here is enormously appreciated.”

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘issued stern order’ as he faces ‘ban’ following arrest

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know