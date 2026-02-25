Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seen in Jordan days after Andrew arrest shock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quietly stepped back into the spotlight — this time in Jordan — just days after his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

Andrew, 66, was detained on his birthday last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office. While the precise details of what is being investigated have not been made public, the development follows allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive documents with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Hours after his arrest on February 19, Andrew was released under investigation.

The timing has only intensified scrutiny around his past association with Epstein — and now, attention has turned to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

And now, Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, have made their first public appearance since Andrew’s scandal.

Harry’s uncle Andrew was arrested last week (Credit: Admedia Photo/SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen in Jordan amid Andrew scandal

The news of Andrew’s arrest sent shockwaves around the world. In the immediate aftermath, his brother King Charles said the royal family would support police with their investigation.

Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie was also spotted out earlier this week. She and her husband Jack Brooksbank were seen dressed casually outside Hagen Espresso Bar in Notting Hill.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, have not commented publicly on the arrest. Instead, they left the United States for an overseas engagement.

Meghan and Harry have headed to Jordan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are Harry and Meghan in Jordan?

On Wednesday morning (February 25), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began a two-day visit to Jordan to support communities affected by conflict and displacement.

The trip marks their first international visit together in 18 months. They were invited by the director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to the BBC, Harry opted for a smart black blazer, while Meghan wore an all-white outfit for the occasion.

During their time in Jordan, the couple attended a roundtable discussion with humanitarian partners and donors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip is ‘enormously appreciated’

Over the course of the visit, the pair are expected to meet Jordanian leaders and senior health officials. They are also due to visit WHO teams working on frontline health and mental health programmes.

British Ambassador to Jordan, Philip Hall, praised their presence in the region. He said: “Your visit, your support, your appreciation of the efforts that the United Nations, including of course, the World Health Organization, the government of Jordan and others, are making here is enormously appreciated.”

It’s been a dramatic time for Andrew (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Why was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested?

On February 19, 2026, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation. No charges have been brought, and the arrest should not be seen as any indication of guilt.

Scrutiny has been mounting following the recent release of millions of files relating to Epstein, who died in prison in 2019. After those files were made public, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Epstein regarding his official role as a UK trade envoy.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are required to maintain confidentiality over sensitive, commercial or political information connected to their visits. Andrew served as a UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, and in 2010 allegedly forwarded official trade reports to Epstein, according to the files.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Read more: Ed Davey’s apology on BBC Breakfast over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comments amid arrest scandal



What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.