Ed Davey’s apology on BBC Breakfast over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor comments amid arrest scandal

MP Ed Davey has issued an apology for comments he once made about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following the royal’s dramatic arrest last week. Andrew, King Charles’ younger brother, was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The precise details of the allegations remain unclear. The arrest lands amid renewed focus on Andrew’s past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Just hours after being detained, Andrew, 66, was released under investigation. Several days on, the situation continues to dominate headlines and public debate. On Tuesday, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey addressed the unfolding royal scandal during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

During Tuesday’s programme, host Sally Nugent wasted no time pressing Mr Davey on remarks he previously made about Andrew’s time as the UK’s trade envoy. Andrew held the role from 2001 until 2011. It is now facing renewed scrutiny after the US Department of Justice released millions of Epstein-related files. Following that release, allegations emerged that he shared sensitive and confidential documents with Epstein in 2010 connected to his trade envoy work. Under official guidance, trade envoys are required to maintain strict confidentiality over sensitive commercial and political information. Representatives for Andrew were previously contacted for comment on the allegations. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not indicate wrongdoing.

Ed Davey apologises for calling Andrew a ‘real asset’

Sally also asked Mr Davey about comments he made in 2012, when he described Andrew as an “excellent” trade envoy. At the time, Mr Davey was serving as business minister. He had said: “I for one believe that the Duke of York does an excellent job.

I’m really sorry I said those words. I didn’t know what we know now.

“He’s had long-standing success in the role, representing the continued interest by the royal family in supporting British business and international trade and investment. “Since taking on this role, the Duke of York has built a substantial network of contacts at high level in both government and business overseas. “These linkages help the duke make a major impact in a range of markets around the world. Many who have worked with the duke have found he’s a real asset for our country in supporting UK business.”

Reflecting on those remarks during Tuesday's interview, Mr Davey said: "I'm really sorry I said those words. I didn't know what we know now. "But I want to apologise unconditionally. I'm particularly thinking about those women who may have heard those words who were victims of Epstein. "It was wrong but I didn't know what we know now." The apology adds yet another layer to an already fast-moving story that shows no sign of fading.