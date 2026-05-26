Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer announces joyful news after getting married

Charles Spencer has shared another joyful update just days after getting married to his partner Cat Jarman, with Princess Diana’s brother revealing a sweet new arrival at home.

The Earl Spencer took to Instagram to announce the birth of a baby alpaca, delighting followers with the heartwarming family news.

The update comes shortly after Charles confirmed that he and partner Cat Jarman had tied the knot in Arizona. The marriage marks Charles’ fourth time walking down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Spencer (@charles.earl.spencer)

Charles Spencer shares adorable baby alpaca update

Posting a picture of the newborn alpaca, Charles told fans: “Welcome to the world, Sedona!

“This beautiful alpaca cria (baby) was born this morning, and has been happily up and about for most of the day, settling into life here under her mother’s watchful eye.”

He continued: “A lot of gentle humming between mother and daughter.

“Sedona is named after the spot in America where @catjarman and I were married last week.”

It’s certainly been a memorable few weeks for the newlyweds.

Charles Spencer shared some sweet news after getting married (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman’s wedding news

The alpaca announcement follows the couple’s recent wedding reveal.

As reported by HELLO!, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer, married Norwegian archaeologist Cat in Arizona on May 15.

Photos published by the magazine showed the pair gazing lovingly at one another against a stunning desert backdrop.

This beautiful alpaca cria (baby) was born this morning.

In a statement released last week, the couple shared: “We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection.

“Each stage of our relationship has been underpinned by laughter and we share a passion for life.”

Charles was previously married to Karen Spencer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles Spencer’s previous marriages and family life

Charles, who is uncle to Princes William and Harry, has been married three times before.

His first marriage was to Victoria Aitken in 1989, with the pair divorcing in 1997. Together they share four children, Lady Kitty, 35, twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, 33, and Viscount Louis, 32.

He later married Caroline Freud in 2001 before they split in 2007. They share two children together, Edmund, 22, and Lady Lara, 19.

Read more: Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer demands BBC end ‘conspiracy of silence’ over Martin Bashir scandal

Charles then married Karen Spencer in 2011. Their marriage ended in 2025 and they share daughter Lady Charlotte, who was born in 2012.

Back in November 2024, Charles spoke openly about how his relationship with Cat developed. Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: “The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn’t even the possibility. I’ve never been with a much younger person. I wasn’t even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn’t a possibility.”

Despite his initial doubts, their relationship soon grew into something more. The pair have now officially started married life together, complete with a very adorable new addition to the family.

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