Prince William’s ‘fundamental problem’ with Prince Harry’s childhood which ‘fractured’ relationship

According to new claims from royal insiders, Prince William’s concerns about Prince Harry may have begun long before Meghan Markle entered the picture. However, the alleged issue was not Harry himself.

Instead, the monarchy’s traditional approach to raising an heir and a spare is said to have been the real source of William’s unease.

Fresh reports suggest the future king had “fundamental” concerns about the way Harry was brought up within the royal system. Some observers now wonder whether those early worries may have laid the groundwork for the rift between the brothers.

Prince William had issues with the way Harry was parented according to claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud started long before Harry met Meghan according to claims

The long discussed “heir and spare” dynamic has often been highlighted by Prince Harry himself. He addressed it extensively in his memoir, Spare.

Now, however, it appears Prince William may have had his own reservations about the way royal siblings are treated.

Royal editor and biographer Russell Myers recently spoke about the issue. In an interview with Marie Claire, he suggested that William has always struggled with the rigid structure surrounding heirs and their younger siblings.

Myers explained that William “has a great deal of sadness” about his “fractured” relationship with Prince Harry.

In his book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, Myers explores the prince’s views in more detail. According to him, William believed the system created an unhealthy divide between the brothers.

“The issue of treating the ‘heir and spare’ as completely separate entities is something William has always wanted to change,” Myers said. “It’s not how he and Catherine have brought up their own children and William saw fundamental problems with the different treatment he was given as a child to his brother. In his view, it wasn’t healthy.”

Princess Diana’s concerns for William and Harry

Princess Diana was also said to have been aware of the imbalance between her sons.

At one point, she reportedly gave Prince Harry the nickname “Good King Harry”. The comment came after Harry once suggested he could do the job instead when a young Prince William said he did not want to be king.

These early experiences are believed to have influenced William’s approach to parenting today.

“Of course George, as a future King, will inevitably have a different role to fulfil than his siblings. but that doesn’t mean the family dynamic should reflect that,” Myers explained.

The royal biographer also believes William continues to feel sadness about the breakdown in his relationship with Harry. According to Myers, tensions between the brothers began long before Meghan Markle joined the royal family.

He claimed the “issues go way back before Meghan was introduced to the fold.”

Harry previously opened up about his struggle as ‘spare’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is ‘done’

The relationship between the two princes has reportedly deteriorated further since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Tensions were then heightened following the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

William and Harry have not been publicly seen together since King Charles’s coronation in May 2023.

More recently, Russell Myers shared his thoughts on whether reconciliation between the brothers might still be possible.

Speaking on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, he made a stark assessment of their current relationship.

“Everything I’m told about that relationship is that it couldn’t be worse,” he alleged.

However, he did leave open the possibility of change in the future.

“Maybe there is a time in the future.”

Representatives for Prince William and Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.

