Kate Middleton confesses lifestyle change ‘since cancer diagnosis’ in latest appearance with Prince William

Princess Kate Middleton spoke candidly today about her recent health battle during a busy day of engagements with Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in the well known Bermondsey Beer Mile, where they visited Borough Market and the Faber Beerhall. During the outing, the couple were invited to sample beer and cider. It was during this moment that Kate opened up about changes she has made since her illness.

Princess Kate Middleton opened up about her cancer battle

Princess Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following abdominal surgery in the spring of 2024. By January 2025, the Princess of Wales announced that she was in remission.

Since then, Kate has gradually returned to royal duties and public engagements. Along the way, she has shared small insights into her recovery and the lifestyle adjustments she has made.

Today, the 44 year old princess revealed that she has reduced her alcohol intake following her diagnosis.

After pulling a pint at the Faber Beerhall, Kate was invited to taste the drink she had helped serve.

The royals have had a busy day (Credit: Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

However, she politely declined the offer. Speaking to the venue’s owner Hannah Rhodes, Kate explained: “Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol.”

She then added: “It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.”

Rhodes responded warmly, saying: “Fair enough.”

Kate then turned toward Prince William, gently patted his knee and joked: “But you like your cider, don’t you?”

Prince William and Princess Kate had a busy day of engagements

Throughout the day, the Princess of Wales fully embraced the hands on activities planned for the visit.

Earlier, the couple stopped by Southwark Brewing Company, a local craft brewery. There, Kate even tried her hand at brewing beer.

At one point, Prince William commented on the unusual smell of the mixture as he stirred it.

“It smells like horse feed as you’re doing it. There’s a real mixture of smells,” he said.

Peter Jackson, who guided the couple through the brewing process, replied with a laugh: “Yes. It’s good that it changes by the time it gets to your glass.”

Kate also climbed a ladder to stir the mixture inside the brewing kettle while wearing protective black gloves, just as William had done moments earlier.

The couple even turned the activity into a friendly competition. They attempted to see who could pour the best pint under the guidance of owner Peter.

Impressed by their efforts, he joked: “Do you know what? You can come back on Saturday for a shift.”

Prince William shares sweet birthday message

During the visit, Peter Jackson made a surprise video call to his son Will Jackson, who happened to be celebrating his 34th birthday that day.

Prince William happily joined the conversation and offered a birthday message.

“William, happy birthday. I hope you’ve got a good party tonight.”

When he learned that Will was celebrating at a restaurant, the prince jokingly asked: “Is your dad paying? We’re just in here trying not to ruin his brewery. We’ve just been given a pint pulling contest.”

Kate even served crumble (Credit: Arthur Edwards/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

However, that was far from the only activity on their schedule.

The royal couple also visited London’s famous Borough Market. While there, they served crumble to delighted customers who had gathered at the busy food stalls.

Romantic link to their early relationship

Later in the day, William and Kate travelled along the River Thames in an RNLI lifeboat. The engagement was designed to highlight the important work carried out by staff and volunteers from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The couple also met with RNLI crew members and lifeguards who will support the annual University Boat Race taking place on the Thames next month.

The couple really got stuck in today (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The visit also carried personal significance for the couple.

William and Kate will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary this April. Interestingly, their first public engagement together also involved the RNLI.

Back in 2011, just two months before their wedding, the pair visited an RNLI station in Anglesey where they helped launch a lifeboat at Trearddur Bay.

