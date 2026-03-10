Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have ’begged’ Kate Middleton not to ‘tear the family apart’ as their royal residences are ‘reviewed’

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly clashed with Princess Kate over their place within the royal family, according to new claims.

As the York sisters navigate uncertainty about their future within the monarchy, Kate is said to be taking a firm stance.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have ‘begged’ Kate Middleton over royal family future

Speculation has recently swirled about whether Beatrice and Eugenie will appear at upcoming royal events. The uncertainty follows renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, and alleged past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid the controversy, Princess Kate is said to be focused on protecting the reputation of the monarchy.

“Kate has been resolute. She’s put her foot down in a way we haven’t seen before,” a source claimed. “Prince William is instinctively protective of the institution, but Kate was the one who said enough is enough. Kate’s fair. But she’s also unyielding when she feels the Crown is at risk. She believes long term damage to the monarchy is a real risk. And she’s determined to protect it,” and insider alleged to Closer.

Kate Middleton has allegedly been caught up in the chaos (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Reports suggest the sisters were “blindsided” after being advised not to attend Royal Ascot this year.

Although Kate has previously supported Beatrice and Eugenie, insiders claim her focus is now firmly on the long term future of the monarchy.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie ‘at risk’ of losing their royal homes

Closer’s source also claimed that the sisters could face further changes to their living arrangements.

“Eugenie’s London base, Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, and Beatrice’s apartment at St James’s Palace are under review,” the insider said. The report suggests the situation is linked to concerns about the sisters being closely connected to Kensington Palace. This has panicked Beatrice and Eugenie. And behind the scenes they’ve emotionally appealed to Kate not to tear the family apart any more than it already has been. They know they’re out in the cold. But they’re begging to be let back in.”

Representatives for the royal family members involved have been contacted for comment.

The scrutiny upon the York sisters

Attention on Princess Beatrice and Eugenie has intensified since their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The exact details of the investigation have not been publicly confirmed.

Andrew has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. His arrest should not be seen as an indication of guilt, and there have been no charges at the time of writing.

Beatrice and Eugenie’s position within The Firm could be in question (Credit: FameFlynet UK / SplashNews.com)

Since the arrest, the York sisters have reportedly been encouraged to keep a lower profile.

Beatrice and Eugenie advised not to attend Royal Ascot

One source recently claimed the sisters had been told not to attend Royal Ascot this year.

“I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year. Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.”

Another insider added: “Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can’t have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year.”

