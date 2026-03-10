‘Enraged’ Prince William ‘set to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles’

According to new reports, Prince William is determined to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles once he becomes king.

At the same time, sources claim the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own ideas about how the monarchy should evolve in the future.

Here is what insiders are now saying about William’s alleged plans.

Prince William could strip Harry and Meghan of their titles

Reports suggest William remains deeply frustrated with Harry and Meghan. In particular, he is said to be angered by their continued use of royal titles despite stepping back from official duties.

An insider claimed to Heat that while Harry and Meghan are aiming to project unity, William is not convinced by what they describe as their image.

“It enrages him that they’re being allowed to trade off royal status and bad mouth the institution at the same time. He can’t wait to put a stop to it the moment he becomes King. He’s adamant his first order of business will be to strip them of their titles, and says it’s going to be enormously satisfying when he’s finally able to accomplish what his father is refusing to do.”

William and Kate aren’t happy with Harry and Meghan (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Princess Kate is also said to have strong feelings about Harry and Meghan’s recent activities. According to reports, she was particularly frustrated by their recent visit to Jordan, which some observers described as resembling a royal style tour.

Sources claim the Princess of Wales was unhappy that the couple appeared to continue behaving like working royals despite stepping away from official duties.

Princess Kate is very unhappy with Harry and Meghan

Another insider suggested Kate tends to give Harry the benefit of the doubt but often believes Meghan plays a larger role in certain decisions.

“Kate has a tendency to let Harry off the hook when he does this sort of thing. And her first instinct is to blame Meghan. In this case, she’s not wrong because Meghan was the driving force. Kate thought the timing was tone-deaf and cannot believe Harry didn’t realise how badly this would land with the family, given everything they’re dealing with right now. She’s not slamming the door on reconciliation. But there’s no denying this has pushed things further apart.”

However, sources close to the Sussexes reportedly see the situation very differently. They believe the couple’s trip to Jordan reflected positively on their work.

At the same time, the rest of the royal family has been dealing with intense scrutiny following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent arrest.

The Sussexes could be in trouble (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle is ‘feeling smug’ as the monarchy ‘suffers’

According to the same insider, Meghan is feeling confident following the attention their recent activities received.

“Meghan’s feeling a bit smug. The monarchy is taking a hammering and here, she and Harry are getting headlines for their humanitarian work. In her view, it’s a major coup. And she insists she didn’t plan it this way at all. They’ve this trip lined up for a while and just kept it tightly under wraps because she wanted maximum impact. But the timing couldn’t have worked out better. The trip was all about giving back. But of course it’s about power and image, too. Meghan wants to position herself and Harry as the modern alternative to the royal family. That’s a huge part of her branding.”

Meanwhile, the source also claimed Harry hopes their recent travel and charitable appearances will eventually impress the royal family.

Despite that, reports suggest Princess Kate remains disappointed by the situation. At the same time, William’s frustration is said to still be simmering.

Representatives for all parties have been contacted for comment.