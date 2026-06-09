Peter Phillips’ first words to wife Harriet Sperling after emerging from wedding ceremony ‘revealed’

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in the Cotswolds last weekend.

The couple married at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on June 6.

Members of the royal family were in attendance, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Peter’s mother Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As they left the church following the wedding ceremony, one lip reader has decoded what Peter and Harriet said to each other amid the rainy weather.

Peter and Harriet tied the knot last weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s ‘words’ outside church following wedding ceremony

As they emerged from the church, Peter and Harriet were met with the pouring rain.

According to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, Peter took care to protect his new bride from the weather with an umbrella.

Speaking to Betfair Casino, Nicola shared details on what she thinks Peter and Harriet said to one another.

I think they’d like us to kiss.

Peter reportedly told his bride: “Grab hold of that, so we can get through. You can pass it back because we’re getting wet through.”

He then adds: “Come, you need to give it back, we are getting drenched.”

Peter then tells Harriet: “Let’s do several quick movements for them – now this side. It’s getting heavy, my arm is aching.”

Harriet then says: “I think they’d like us to kiss.”

A lip reader decoded Peter and Harriet’s apparent words after their wedding ceremony (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Royals attend Peter and Harriet’s big day

The king and queen led royal arrivals at the wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Peter’s sister Zara Tindall attended alongside her husband, Mike.

Peter’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were also in attendance following speculation they may not attend. It’s a tough time for the sisters as their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, face intense scrutiny over their past links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, Peter’s daughters Savannah and Isla were Harriet’s bridesmaids on the day alongside Harriet’s daughter, Georgina.

Harriet looked stunning in a white high-neck lace dress by Emilia Wickstead, a brand loved by the Princess of Wales.

King Charles attended Peter and Harriet’s wedding (Credit: Zak Hussein)

When did Peter and Harriet get engaged?

Peter and Harriet began dating in 2024. It came after his divorce from his ex-wife and the mother of his daughters Autumn Kelly was finalised in 2021.

Last August, Peter and Harriet announced their engagement.

Read more: Stunning first official photos of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding released

A statement from the palace said: “Mr Peter Phillips, the son of HRH The Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, and Ms Harriet Sperling, daughter of the late Mr Rupert Sanders and Mrs Mary Sanders of Gloucestershire, have today confirmed their official engagement.

“Both families were informed jointly of the announcement and were delighted with the wonderful news of their engagement.”

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