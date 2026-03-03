Prince Harry ‘slammed’ as ‘utterly crazy’ in High Court over ‘phone hacking’ claims

In recent months, Prince Harry has been attempting to prove his claims that journalists obtained stories about him through hacking.

However, the latest developments in the case have seen the Duke of Sussex face strong criticism in court. During proceedings at the High Court, some of his allegations were described as “crazy.”

Prince Harry branded as ‘utterly crazy’ in High Court

The High Court heard arguments relating to Harry’s belief that a 2004 newspaper story about him was obtained through voicemail interception. The article detailed his relationship with then girlfriend Chelsy Davy and referenced a moment when the pair were sitting by a campfire in Botswana.

Harry believes the information must have come from hacking. However, the Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English disputed that claim. She argued that someone close to Harry had contacted the newspaper’s news desk with the information.

Despite this, Harry insisted that none of his friends would have shared those details. As a result, he maintained that voicemail interception was the only possible explanation.

English also rejected allegations relating to a 2006 story involving Harry and his brother Prince William. The article reported on the brothers’ distress after an Italian magazine published a photograph of their mother, Princess Diana, as she lay dying.

Speaking in court, she said: “It’s utterly crazy to even suggest that.”

Harry’s claims have been disputed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s phone hacking claims

Harry is one of eight claimants currently bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers.

The group, which also includes Sir Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, has accused the publisher of hacking and unlawfully obtaining private information. They claim reporters paid private investigators to intercept phone calls and access private records in order to obtain stories.

According to the claimants, journalists also engaged in activities such as blagging private information and hacking voicemails to secure scoops.

Prince Harry’s case specifically focuses on 14 articles published between 2001 and 2013.

Associated Newspapers has firmly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Earlier this year, Harry appeared at London’s High Court to give evidence. During his testimony, he spoke at length about his long running relationship with the British press and the impact he believes it has had on his life.

He also addressed how the situation has affected his wife, Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry’s emotional stand in High Court

While giving evidence for around two and a half hours, Harry criticised the publisher’s legal defence. He said it was “disgusting” to hear claims that he does not have a right to privacy.

Prince Harry has been battling out against ANL in court (Credit: SplashNews.com)

During the hearing, Harry also reflected on his relationship with the media following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. He described his experience with the press as “uneasy.”

At one point, the Duke became visibly emotional while discussing the personal impact of the coverage.

Princess Diana tragically died in 1997 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to courtroom reports, Harry said: “By standing up here and taking a stand against them, this has continued to come after me.

“And they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”

Harry explained the heart-wrenching impact of the lawsuit

While on the witness stand, Harry described the legal battle as deeply distressing. He said the case felt like a “recurring traumatic experience” and compared it to a “repeat of the past.”

He added: “I have never believed that my life is open season to be commercialised by these people.”

Observers also reported that Harry appeared emotional as he left the courtroom, wiping his nose and looking visibly upset.

Meanwhile, Associated Newspapers has continued to strongly deny the allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Representatives for Prince Harry have been contacted for comment.