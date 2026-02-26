Prince Harry’s ‘beautiful’ ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy has third baby on the way

Once upon a time, Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy were considered the ultimate royal “It Couple”. Their relationship dominated headlines and sparked constant speculation about the future.

Now, years later, life looks very different. And Chelsy has just shared some very happy news. She is expecting her third baby.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy shares baby news

Before Meghan Markle entered the picture, Prince Harry had several romances. One of the most significant was his long term, on and off relationship with Zimbabwean businesswoman Chelsy Davy.

Chelsy was widely regarded as Harry’s first serious girlfriend. The pair met while attending Stowe School in Buckinghamshire and went on to date from 2004 until mid 2010. At the time, many believed the relationship was heading somewhere permanent. Chelsy even met the late Queen Elizabeth during their years together.

Harry and Chelsy were together for years (Credit: David Crump/Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Following their split, Chelsy attended Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding in 2011. Their reunion later inspired candid reflections in Harry’s memoir, Spare.

In the book, Harry admitted he was still wrestling with his emotions. He wrote: “There were loads of feelings still there, feelings I’d suppressed, feelings I hadn’t suspected. I also felt a certain way about the hungry-looking men trailing after her, circling her, nagging her to dance,” he said. “Jealousy got the better of me that night, and I told her so, which made me feel worse. And a bit pathetic.”

Fast forward to 2026 and both have firmly moved on.

Chelsy Davy’s personal life since Harry split

Chelsy married hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott in 2022. Since then, the couple have welcomed two children together, a son named Leo and a daughter named Chloe.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now parents to two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Now, Chelsy has revealed that baby number three is on the way.

She shared the news on Instagram while marking the launch of her jewellery brand Aya’s new Halo Collection at a lavish breakfast event. In one image, taken by a friend, Chelsy stood in a dark blue patterned dress while making a speech.

The angle of the photo revealed a blossoming baby bump. The caption confirmed the news, reading: “And the most beautiful mama to be”.

Unsurprisingly, congratulations quickly poured in.

Chelsy has some big news (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Fans congratulate Chelsy Davy on baby news

“Congrats Chelsy on the collection and your pregnancy,” gushed one follower.

“Congratulations on the collection and the pregnancy,” added another.

“Chels,” penned a third, followed by several love-heart-eye emojis.

“And congratulations to Chelsy! Wishing her all the best,” chimed in a fourth.

Chelsy has largely stepped away from the spotlight over the years and appears to favour understated announcements. In fact, she took a similar approach in 2024 when revealing she had welcomed her daughter.

At the time, she shared a photo alongside her baby girl and wrote: “POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game. Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do.”

Clearly, this new chapter is another joyful milestone for Chelsy and Sam.

