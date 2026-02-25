Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘issued stern order’ as he faces ‘ban’ following arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has reportedly been told to steer clear of one of the few pastimes he truly enjoys — in the wake of his dramatic arrest.

The 66-year-old was detained on his birthday last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office. While the exact nature of the allegations has not been made public, the investigation follows claims he shared confidential and sensitive documents with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was released under investigation just hours after his arrest on February 19 and was later pictured returning to Wood Farm, his temporary home on the Sandringham Estate, after leaving police custody.

Now, fresh reports suggest life there comes with new restrictions.

Andrew was arrested last week (Credit: Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘banned from hobby’ after arrest

In recent months, Andrew’s name has rarely been out of the headlines. His association with Epstein resulted in the loss of his royal titles and honours in October 2025, further impacting the Royal Family’s public standing.

Amid mounting public backlash, it was confirmed last year that Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, would leave Royal Lodge. By early February 2026, both had vacated the property.

Since his arrest, Andrew has been staying at Wood Farm while renovations take place at his reported permanent new residence, Marsh Farm, also on the Sandringham Estate.

But according to reports, there is one activity he’s been told to avoid while there: horse riding.

He is reportedly banned from riding his horses (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘hit with ban’

Horse riding has long been one of Andrew’s favourite hobbies. Prior to leaving Royal Lodge, he was regularly seen riding on the Windsor estate, even as controversy swirled around him.

However, aides are said to believe that being photographed on horseback now would send the wrong message.

“Since his arrest last week he has been ordered not to go horse riding. It’s considered a bad look. They don’t think he should be seen grinning and smiling on his horse like he was in Windsor,” a source told The Sun.

The source added: “But it was one of the few things he actually enjoyed doing so what on earth is he going to do with his time?”

Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

Andrew’s new home

Meanwhile, questions remain over Andrew’s move to Marsh Farm. Earlier this month, it was reported he was not keen on relocating there.

A source told the Daily Mail: “He really didn’t want Marsh Farm.

“He won’t have lived anywhere that small since he left his apartment at Buckingham Palace. And then he had free roam of the building and grounds when he needed space.”

Significant renovation work is said to have been required before he can move in. Reports claim six-foot-high security fencing has now been installed around the property, replacing the previous wire fencing that allowed clear views of the cottage.

Photographs published by the Daily Mail also showed Sky engineers at the house, believed to be installing television services.

