Princess Eugenie’s youngest son Ernest is celebrating his third birthday on May 30, and the little royal shares a bittersweet connection with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet.

Eugenie, 36, welcomed Ernest with husband Jack Brooksbank, 40, in 2023, two years after the birth of their eldest son August. Earlier this month, the couple also announced they are expecting their third child this summer.

As Ernest marks his special day, royal fans have noticed the poignant family link he shares with his cousin Lilibet.

Eugenie and Jack have two sons and a third child on the way (Credit: Fred Duval)

Princess Eugenie’s son Ernest shares sad royal link with Lilibet

Ernest was born on May 30, 2023, while Princess Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s youngest child, arrived on June 4, 2021.

Sadly, both children never had the chance to meet their great-grandfather Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, just weeks before Lilibet was born.

Ernest’s older brother August Brooksbank was born shortly before Philip’s death, arriving on February 9, 2021.

Ernest also never met his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, several months before he was born.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice’s daughters Sienna, three, and Athena, who was born in January 2025, also never got to meet Prince Philip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Princess Eugenie honoured family members through her sons’ names

Eugenie previously paid tribute to her late grandfather Prince Philip through her eldest son August’s full name, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

When it came to Ernest’s name, the royal also chose to honour other close family members. She wrote on Instagram: “He is named after his great-great-great Grandfather, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Ronald was the father of Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson and died in 2003. Grandpa George refers to Jack Brooksbank’s father, George Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice has also honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II through her daughters’ names. Her eldest child’s full name is Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

Athena’s full name, revealed after her birth earlier this year, is Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet was named after the late Queen

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet in June 2021, the couple chose a name that paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Lilibet was famously the late monarch’s childhood nickname, making the decision especially personal for Harry.

However, the name choice later sparked controversy after reports claimed the couple had not asked the queen for permission before using it.

Read more: ‘Why’ Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may be forced to ‘skip Peter Phillips’ wedding’

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan later addressed the claims in a statement, saying: “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

At the time of Lilibet’s birth, the BBC reported that a palace source insisted the queen had not been asked for permission over the name.

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