Charles and Diana’s ‘uncomfortable’ engagement photos 45 years on

It has been 45 years since King Charles and the late Princess Diana posed for their official engagement photographs at Buckingham Palace, images that would go on to become some of the most recognisable royal portraits of the 20th century.

At the time, the photographs appeared to capture the beginning of a real-life fairy tale.

But decades later, one body language expert believes the historic images may have revealed early signs of discomfort behind the celebratory announcement.

Royal experts noted that King Charles and Princess Diana appeared “uncomfortable” in their 1981 engagement photos (Credit: Photo by Sipa/Shutterstock)

King Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘uncomfortable’ engagement photos

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language specialist Darren Stanton suggested the young Diana, then just 19 years old, appeared visibly overwhelmed by the sudden global attention surrounding her engagement.

Meanwhile, Charles, who was 32 at the time, appeared more restrained during the highly anticipated photocall.

“Diana had been plunged into the limelight on a global scale,” Stanton explained, as reported by HELLO!.

“In her official engagement photos it’s apparent that this level of attention was obviously very daunting and entirely new to her.”

Diana Spencer was introduced almost overnight to intense worldwide scrutiny, something Stanton believes is reflected in her posture throughout the photographs.

“Diana appears nervous and in some photos is seen with her arm positioned across her chest in what is known as a self-reassurance hug,” he said. “This posture tends to be adopted by those feeling uncomfortable in their environment.”

For the announcement, the future Princess of Wales wore a royal blue suit designed to complement her now-famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring. Charles opted for a classic grey suit.

The look quickly became iconic and remains closely associated with Diana’s early royal years. However, Stanton suggested her styling may have reflected royal expectation rather than personal ease.

He noted that Diana appeared “uncomfortable” and at times slightly “defensive” in the structured ensemble.

The couple married in 1981 but their relationship quickly fell apart. (Credit: Photo by Sipa/Shutterstock)

‘He is simply going through the motions’

By contrast, Charles appeared calm and composed throughout the session.

Stanton argued his expressions did not fully convey the excitement typically expected during an engagement announcement.

According to the expert, the then Prince of Wales seemed to be “going through the motions”, with facial expressions that appeared measured rather than openly joyful.

Stanton also pointed to what he described as subtle physical distance between the couple, noting that Charles appeared to lean slightly away from his fiancée in several images.

“There appears to be a disconnect,” he explained.

The photographs, taken in February 1981, officially confirmed one of the most closely watched royal relationships of the modern era.

Charles and Diana married later that year, on July 29, 1981, in a globally televised ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral watched by hundreds of millions around the world.

The couple went on to welcome two sons, Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1984, before their marriage ultimately broke down. They divorced in 1996.

More than four decades on, the engagement portraits remain a powerful snapshot of royal history.

