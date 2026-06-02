Princess of Wales and King Charles announcement made as they’re set for special cancer reception: ‘Something so close to her heart’

King Charles and Kate, Princess of Wales, are set to team up tonight for a reception to honour Cancer Research UK.

The charity is marking its 125th anniversary year. To celebrate the occasion, a reception is being hosted at St James’s Palace in London on Tuesday evening.

King Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, will host the event alongside Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales is now in remission following her cancer treatment (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles and Princess of Wales to attend reception for Cancer Research UK

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales will also join the reception.

Kate herself battled cancer following a diagnosis in 2024. She and King Charles have supported each other throughout their respective health battles.

Royal fans have gushed over the collaboration for the reception. One person said on X, referring to Kate: “So exciting and something so close to her heart.”

Another wrote: “Love when joint engagements happen.”

Someone else added: “Wonderful news, this is something so close to the hearts of our beloved #kingcharles and our beautiful #PrincessofWales.”

Kate and King Charles have supported each other throughout their cancer battles (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

King Charles’ cancer battle

The king’s cancer diagnosis was announced by Buckingham Palace in February 2024.

The type of cancer he has hasn’t been revealed. The palace confirmed the reason why King Charles chose to speak out about his diagnosis.

So exciting and something so close to her heart.

A statement read: “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

Meanwhile, in December last year, the king shared some “good news” in his cancer journey.

The king’s ‘good news’ amid cancer journey

In a personal video message for that year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign, King Charles said: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country.

“I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.

“Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”

The king will attend a reception tonight alongside Queen Camilla (Credit: Steve Vas/Future Image/Cover Images)

Princess of Wales’ cancer journey

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis weeks after the king’s was revealed.

In a video message shared in March 2024, Kate revealed that tests after her abdominal surgery in the January found cancer had been present.

Read more: Buckingham Palace ‘under threat’ as worrying ‘warning’ shared

Therefore, she was advised to undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy. In September of 2024, Kate announced she had completed her treatment.

Then in January 2025, the Princess of Wales expressed her relief over being in remission. Since then, she has gradually been returning to duties, including a recent overseas trip to Italy.

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