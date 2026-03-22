The latest on Princess Kate’s cancer battle – Health updates, emotional video and her most recent ‘confession’

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed this time last year that she was in remission following her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. The update came in a deeply personal message after a challenging period for her and her family.

Throughout much of 2024, Kate stepped back from royal duties while undergoing treatment. Later, after completing chemotherapy, she described the experience as an “incredibly tough” time.

So when was her diagnosis first announced, and what is the latest on her health? Here is a closer look.

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Kate Middleton announced she had cancer in heart-warming update video

Kate shared news of her diagnosis in a personal video message on March 22, 2024. This came several weeks after she had undergone abdominal surgery in January.

Before that announcement, concern had been growing. She had not been seen in public since Christmas Day 2023, which led to widespread speculation online. Eventually, she addressed the situation directly and spoke openly about her health.

Princess was ‘grateful’ for the health professionals who took care of her

In her message, Kate expressed heartfelt gratitude. She said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

She then explained how events unfolded. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Understandably, the news came as a shock. Kate continued: “This of course came as a huge shock. And William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be okay.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

She concluded with a request for privacy as she focused on recovery. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy.

“And I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales has completed her cancer treatment (Credit: Cover Images)

How royals reacted to Kate’s cancer news

Following her announcement, members of the royal family shared messages of support.

King Charles, who had also revealed his own cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024, said he was “so proud” of Kate for having the “courage” to speak publicly. It was also confirmed that he remained in close contact with her.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement of their own. They said: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Princess of Wales’ public appearances in 2024

Although she stepped back from many duties, Kate still made a few appearances during the year.

In June 2024, she attended Trooping the Colour, marking her first major public outing since revealing her diagnosis. She appeared alongside Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Then, in July, she was seen at Wimbledon, where she attended the men’s singles final with Princess Charlotte.

Kate shared her cancer diagnosis in a personal message on March 22 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate announces end of cancer treatment

As summer came to an end, Kate shared another important update. She confirmed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She also spoke about shifting her focus moving forward. “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus.”

At the same time, she expressed gratitude for the simple things in life. “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

Although her treatment had ended, she acknowledged that recovery would take time. “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.

“I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

Later in the year, Prince William reflected on the difficult period. He described 2024 as a “dreadful” year and praised his wife as “amazing”.

Kate attended Trooping the Colour with her family in June 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

Update on Kate Middleton’s health after cancer remission

In January 2025, Kate shared the positive news that she was in remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she said.

Looking ahead, she added: “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

She also thanked the medical teams who supported her. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

“We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Since then, she has gradually returned to public duties.

Princess Kate’s most recent cancer update

More recently, in March 2026, Kate offered another glimpse into her recovery.

During a visit with Prince William to the Bermondsey Beer Mile, where they stopped at Borough Market and Faber Beerhall, she spoke candidly about lifestyle changes she has made.

After being invited to sample drinks, she politely declined and explained: “Since my diagnosis, I haven’t had much alcohol.”

She then added: “It’s something I have to be a lot more conscious of now.”

Princess Kate recently opened up about her recovery (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

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