Kate Middleton surprisingly ‘slipped off her shoes’ and ‘joined in’ with dance circle during Leicester outing

Princess Kate made an unexpected move during a visit to Leicester on March 5. During the engagement, the Princess of Wales happily joined in with celebrations at a Hindu temple and even took part in a traditional dance.

The royal appeared relaxed and enthusiastic throughout the visit, surprising onlookers when she eagerly joined worshippers for the activity.

Kate wore a cream ensemble (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Princess Kate Middleton dances during Leicester outing

Princess Kate visited the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple in the city. As a mark of respect when entering the building, she removed her high heels before stepping inside.

Soon after arriving, the smiling princess joined a women only group performing a traditional garba dance in front of a statue of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna. Before the dancing began, she was garlanded with flowers and had a bindi placed between her eyes.

Kate did not hesitate to participate. She joined the circle and followed along.

The dance is traditionally performed in a rotating formation as participants turn left and right while moving around the circle.

Princess Kate visited The Aakash Odedra Company in Leicester today (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The Princess of Wales went without her usual Gianvito Rossi brown suede heels during the visit.

Instead, she appeared wearing nude tights along with a simple cream outfit that consisted of a blazer and a long pleated skirt.

Although it was not officially required, royal watchers have often noted that Queen Elizabeth II preferred female royals to wear tights at formal engagements.

Princess Kate’s day out

Princess Kate spent the day in Leicester visiting the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple.

In addition, she stopped by award winning choreographer Aakash Odedra’s local dance company.

After watching a performance by the group, Kate was presented with a red rose. She reportedly responded warmly, saying: “My children would love it, they love their dance.”

Mayur Kachela, a member of the temple’s executive committee, hosted the visit. According to him, the princess did not need much encouragement when asked if she wanted to join the dancing.

She reportedly replied with a smile: “Oh, go on then.”

The Princess of Wales’s visit ‘meant a lot’

Mr Kachela later spoke about how meaningful the visit was for the community.

He said Kate’s willingness to join in was “absolutely amazing”.

“This visit means a lot. There’s not just one faith, one religion out there; there are many faiths and religions. It means a lot to have somebody of such importance and significance actually come in and try and understand, and try to acknowledge what we’re doing here.”

When the princess first arrived at the temple, she reportedly greeted him warmly and said: “Thank you very much for having me, I feel very lucky to be invited”.

During the visit, Kate also took part in a traditional offering. She poured a small amount of milk as an offering to Krishna before walking around a large symbolic model of a mountain.

According to temple representatives, the mountain represents the place where the deity appeared.

Princess Kate was given gifts during Leicester visit

The Princess of Wales also received several gifts during the outing.

She was presented with a saree and a gold scarf. Later, she enjoyed a vegetarian meal that included samosas, rice and salad.

While in Leicester, Kate also walked along part of the city’s famous Golden Mile.

The street is well known for having one of the highest concentrations of Indian fashion boutiques in the United Kingdom. Visitors can find an abundance of jewellery, fabrics and colourful sarees throughout the area.

