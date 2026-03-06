Inside Prince William and Britney Spears’ ‘cyber-relationship’

Prince William may now be happily married to Princess Kate, but years ago the future king reportedly shared a brief online flirtation with one of the world’s biggest pop stars.

According to past interviews and royal biographies, William once had what has been described as a “cyber-relationship” with Britney Spears.

The exchange reportedly took place in the early 2000s, when both were young and famous in very different ways. At the time, William was still a teenager preparing for university, while Britney was dominating the global music charts.

Prince William reportedly once had a brief online flirtation with Britney Spears (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince William once had a ‘cyber-relationship’ with Britney Spears

In 2002, Britney opened up about the surprising connection during an appearance on The Frank Skinner Show.

At the time she revealed that the pair had exchanged emails and had even discussed meeting in person.

She said: “We exchanged e-mails for a little bit. He was supposed to come and see me somewhere, but it didn’t work out.”

Host Frank Skinner jokingly asked: “You were blown out by Prince William?”

Britney laughed before replying: “Yeah.”

At that point in her career, Britney Spears was one of the biggest pop stars in the world. She had achieved massive success with songs like Baby One More Time and Oops!… I Did It Again. Meanwhile, she was also in a highly publicised relationship with NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake.

Reports later claimed that William may have cancelled the proposed meeting because he chose to go fox hunting instead. However, Buckingham Palace denied that there had been any romantic relationship between the prince and the pop star.

Years later, royal biographer Christopher Andersen offered further insight into the story.

In his 2021 book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, Andersen wrote: “They tried to get together back when they were young.”

He later explained: “There may have been phone conversations. But I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”

The pop icon opened up about the almost-relationship in a 2002 interview (Credit: Lumeimages/SplashNews.com)

When Prince William met Kate Middleton

Although his brief online flirtation with Spears never went anywhere, William soon met the woman who would eventually become his wife.

In 2001 he enrolled at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. It was there that he met Kate Middleton while they were both studying.

The pair initially became friends before their relationship turned romantic in 2003.

Several years later, William proposed. The couple announced their engagement in 2010 before marrying at Westminster Abbey in 2011 in a ceremony watched around the world.

Now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, the couple share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Christopher Andersen has previously pointed out that both William and his brother Prince Harry chose partners from outside traditional aristocratic circles.

He said: “Kate, her mum was a flight attendant who grew up in public housing. Meghan obviously has working-class roots. She’s American, divorced, and biracial. But I think those are things Diana would have loved. The fact that they stepped outside of everybody’s comfort zone.”

This year, William and Kate will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton recently described the couple as a “real power couple,” noting how their relationship appears to have grown stronger over time.

