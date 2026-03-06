Prince William ‘could be King’ within the next six to twelve months as palace insiders think it is ‘time to turn the page’

Palace insiders are reportedly preparing for the possibility that King Charles could hand over the crown to Prince William sooner than expected.

According to recent claims, such a shift could even happen within the next year.

Prince William could take over from King Charles very soon

The speculation comes as scrutiny continues to mount around King Charles and his handling of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal.

As a result, some observers believe pressure is building behind palace walls. Reports suggest that certain insiders may already be anticipating a transition that would see Prince William step into the role of king earlier than planned.

Royal insider Rob Shuter recently discussed the situation during an appearance with journalist Maureen Callahan. Speaking on The Nerve with Maureen Callahan, Shuter shared what he claims to have heard from sources connected to the Royal Household.

Shuter previously worked as a spokesman for Princess Michael of Kent, and he referenced that experience when discussing his sources.

He said: “My sources in the palace are strong – I was the publicist for Princess Michael of Kent. I have worked for the Royal Family. I got a cheque from them, I got a monthly retainer from them.”

Wills could be king very soon as per claims (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Palace insiders think Prince William should be king sooner rather than later

Shuter also claimed that some people inside the palace may agree with the idea that it is time for a transition.

“I am told within the palace, ‘Your bombshell piece saying Charles should abdicate was read within the palace, and a lot of people agree with you. It’s time to turn the page.’ We have spoken about it before, Maureen…”

He went on to suggest that Prince William already carries many responsibilities associated with the monarchy.

“He’s already the King. He’s the acting King in all but name.”

King Charles’s next Prince Harry move

Shuter also discussed what he believes could be the King’s next move involving Prince Harry.

According to the claims, King Charles may be considering allowing Harry to use Royal Lodge following Andrew’s departure from the property.

Despite the well known tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry, Shuter suggested that William may not challenge the idea.

He explained that the Prince of Wales is currently focused on larger issues surrounding the monarchy.

Prince Harry could be extended another olive branch from Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The monarchy is enduring a big shake up as speculation swirls

Meanwhile, other voices have also weighed in on the future of the monarchy.

One columnist recently wrote: “If the monarchy is to survive, there is only one solution: King Charles must go.”

Former royal butler Paul Burrell also commented on the situation. He said: “The monarchy has to be bigger than any one person. So, it’s in safe hands if it goes to William.”

Another source, as per Closer, described the atmosphere inside the palace as increasingly tense.

“There’s a feeling of panic behind palace walls right now. It feels like the hounds are at the door because more and more people are saying this could spell the end of the public’s support for the Crown. It does seem like the gates are just opening and that more and more is going to come out. He’s now being accused of bringing a woman who was being trafficked by Epstein in and out of the Palace, right under the Queen’s nose. It’s hard to fathom that she wouldn’t have been made aware. And Charles too.”

King Charles could be pushed aside according to insiders (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle could be ready for a comeback

Elsewhere, Shuter also shared claims about Meghan Markle potentially preparing for a return to the United Kingdom.

According to his source: “She wants to show the British public what they threw away. It’s not anger — it’s confidence.”

Another insider added: “She’s not going back quietly. If she returns, it will be on her terms.”

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been contacted for comment.

