King Charles warned over royal family’s future as Andrew and Epstein scandal rumbles on

King Charles has been urged to make a huge decision about the future of the monarchy as the fallout from the Andrew and Epstein scandal continues to rumble on.

It has already been a turbulent start to 2026 for the royal family. The king’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was sensationally arrested on his birthday last week, throwing the Firm into fresh crisis.

Now, a close former aide to Princess Diana has issued a stark warning.

King Charles warned over future of monarchy amid Andrew scandal

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored last night, Diana’s former butler and confidante, Paul Burrell, suggested the king may ultimately need to consider abdication in order to protect the institution.

Paul, 67, served as Diana’s butler for a decade from 1987 until her death in 1997, and has remained a vocal commentator on royal affairs ever since.

The monarchy has faced renewed scrutiny in recent months over Andrew’s association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

After millions of Epstein files were released in January, fresh allegations emerged claiming Andrew may have sent confidential and sensitive documents to Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy in 2010.

Last week, the disgraced royal was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and later released under investigation.

Paul Burrell issues warning to royal family

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Paul did not hold back.

“I’ve always said, the monarchy is only there for as long as the people want them there.

“And the latest poll shows that only 51% of the United Kingdom supports the monarchy.”

“That’s pretty low,” he warned. “We’ve never been as low as that.”

Paul went on to deliver a blistering assessment of Andrew’s past behaviour.

“But, you know that Andrew was obnoxious, entitled, spoiled, greedy, and, he thought, [he] was untouchable.

“And, until this time, all members of the royal family have been untouchable.”

According to Paul, what the public now “need” from the royals is complete transparency.

“Thankfully, William and Kate are untouchable at this moment in time,” he continued.

“Our future king and queen have no blemish. And if it comes to push and shove, and the king has to decide whether it’s him, as King Charles III, or the monarchy, it has to be him.

“I mean, the monarchy has to be bigger than any one person. So, it’s in safe hands if it goes to William.”

Palace must show ‘they care’

However, Paul cautioned that time may not be on the palace’s side.

“But don’t leave it too late,” he warned. “Because you know the palace moves at a snail’s pace. And they have to be on top of this.

“The palace needs to be on top of this inside the palace walls. They need to show the public that they care.”

He added that the public must see clear action being taken.

“They are dealing with this.

“No more fluffing around, and no more excuses,” he insisted. “I really think it’s time for decisive action with our monarchy. Otherwise, we’ll lose it.”

As pressure mounts and scrutiny intensifies, the question now facing King Charles is whether firm, visible action can steady the ship, or whether more drastic steps may one day be required to safeguard the monarchy’s future.

