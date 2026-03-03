Prince Philip’s ‘warning’ to ‘His Buffoon Highness’ Andrew about billionaires who wanted to ‘use him as a pet’

It appears Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may have benefited from heeding advice once given by his father, Prince Philip.

The late Duke of Edinburgh was reportedly concerned about the company Andrew kept, particularly wealthy and controversial figures such as Jeffrey Epstein. Now, following Andrew’s recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a UK trade envoy, his past conduct is once again under intense scrutiny.

Moreover, details of his high flying lifestyle are being reexamined.

Prince Philip ‘warned’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

During his decade long tenure as UK trade envoy, Andrew allegedly spent around £4 million of public money on flights and hotels.

Between 2001 and 2010, he reportedly undertook 76 overseas trips. Each journey is said to have cost an average of £51,000, excluding security expenses.

However, it was not only the cost that raised eyebrows. Reports suggest that Andrew’s conduct during this period was frequently questionable.

From socialising with models to mingling with billionaires, including the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew was described in some quarters as boorish. As a result, concerns reportedly reached his father.

Prince Philip is said to have warned Andrew about his behaviour, particularly his perceived rudeness and his associations with extremely wealthy individuals.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘entitled’ behaviour exposed

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: “[Diplomats] are universally saying that he was rude, entitled and only spoke to the people he wanted to speak to. And I spoke to so many people over the years, not inquiring, but they wanted to tell me how awful he was.”

According to Seward, Philip repeatedly cautioned his son about what he described as “seedy billionaires.”

He reportedly believed some were seeking a royal connection to boost their own status.

Seward recalled Philip’s alleged words: “Prince Philip saw straight through his son. He used to yell at him saying, ‘I warned you about seedy billionaires looking for a pet royal to elevate their own status!’.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor earned an unflattering nickname

Criticism was not limited to private warnings. In 2010, diplomat Simon Wilson wrote that Andrew had earned the nickname “HBH,” short for “His Royal Buffoon Highness.”

Wilson claimed the label stemmed from Andrew’s “childish obsession with doing the exact opposite of what had been agreed.”

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Sir Chris Bryant described Andrew as “rude, arrogant and entitled” during his time as trade envoy.

He was also dubbed “Air Miles Andy” after reportedly accumulating £565,000 in flight costs in just one year. Some of those trips coincided with major events such as the Bahrain Grand Prix and the US Masters golf tournament in 2004.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest over ‘links’ to Jeffrey Epstein

Recently, the latest release of Epstein related files renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s past association with the disgraced financier.

Following their publication, Andrew faced accusations that he shared sensitive and confidential documents with Epstein during his time as trade envoy.

It is important to note that being named or pictured in such files does not in itself indicate wrongdoing. Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied any misconduct in relation to Epstein.

On February 19, his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was released under investigation approximately eleven hours later.

Representatives for Andrew have been contacted for comment. Buckingham Palace has also been approached.

Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing.

