Father of Mr Tumble’s 21-year-age gap girlfriend speaks out about her ‘blissful’ surprise romance with TV star

Telly fans have been left shook after Cbeebies legend Justin Fletcher, 55, who has starred as Mr Tumble on CBeebies since 2003, admitted he has fallen “madly in love” with his co-star Samantha Dorrance, who is 21 years younger than him.

The stars have revealed they are pursuing their romance and the duo were spotted at a Wolverhampton Hotel over the weekend, where they reportedly enjoyed a loved-up getaway.

In the latest news, Samantha Dorrance’s father has shared his verdict on Justin and Samantha’s age-gap romance.

Justin is famous for playing Mr Tumble (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Father of Mr Tumble’s 21-year-age gap girlfriend has his say

Justin and Samantha, 34, have performed together for years and apparently, they have already been together for a year, as per fresh reports.

They met whilst working on The Tale of Mr Tumble together, where Samantha played Mr Tumble’s best friend Tootsie.

Stuart Dorrance, Samantha’s 64-year-old father, who is nine years older than Justin Fletcher, has disclosed how he feels about their relationship.

“They’re very happy. We’re happy. And that’s all that matters really,” he told the Daily Mail.

Dorrance also described Samantha and Mr Tumble as “blissfully happy” together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMANTHA DORRANCE (@samanthadorrance)

Inside Justin and Samantha’s “blissfully happy” romance

According to a source who also spoke to the publication, Samantha has moved into Justin’s £2.5million pad in Oxfordshire.

Apparently, “Samantha is “the one'” for Justin.

The couple are said to be using the farmhouse as their “sanctuary”.

Samantha is also a Cbeebies star (Credit: Samantha Dorrance / YouTube)

Despite their relationship sparking a lot of conversation, Samantha is yet to hard launch her relationship with Justin on social media.

Instead she is said to be referring to him as her “partner” and the pair have only posed in snaps together whilst working in costume.

Altogether, Samantha has been keeping talk of her romantic life pretty lowkey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMANTHA DORRANCE (@samanthadorrance)

Samantha Dorrance shares update to Instagram

However, her most recent Instagram post did appear to refer to her time at Justin’s Oxfordshire sanctuary.

She penned alongside several snaps of her rearing baby chicks: “Last year, me and my partner hatched our own chickens!

“I was making breakfast one morning and noticed that all the eggs we had been buying from our local honesty box were fertilised. My partner just so happened to have an old incubator, so we dug it out. We put 14 eggs inside, thinking they probably wouldn’t hatch but to our surprise, 13 of them did! It was a joyous experience, so thought I’d share some happiness this Friday afternoon.”

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