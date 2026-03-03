Andrew Mountbatten-Windor’s ‘total lack of moral compass exposed’ in ‘dismissive’ alleged emails to Epstein about his crimes

Newly surfaced emails allegedly sent by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appear to show the former prince dismissing Epstein’s sex charges.

The messages were reportedly sent just six months after Epstein was released from jail. In 2008, he had served 13 months for two counts of soliciting prostitution from a minor.

More emails reportedly between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein ‘exposed’

According to reports, the former Duke of York told Epstein that he hoped for a “clean resolution” to the disgraced financier’s legal troubles.

The message was allegedly sent in January 2010, while Epstein was under house arrest. Andrew is said to have written: “Congratulations on getting your travel ban lifted and also understand new information now available on the whole issue and hope you get a clean resolution.”

Epstein’s plea deal allowed him to avoid federal prosecution and potentially decades in prison, despite findings that he had paid underage girls for sexual massages. One victim was just 14 years old.

Years later, in 2019, Epstein was federally charged with sex trafficking. He died by hanging in prison a month after those charges were filed.

Furthermore, reports claim that hundreds of emails between Andrew and Epstein reveal the former prince, who was serving as a UK trade envoy at the time, pledging to “pay homage to your new life ahead” after Epstein’s house arrest ended in July 2010.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘callous’ behaviour ‘revealed’ as Epstein Files drama continues

In response to the alleged messages, some experts have criticised Andrew’s conduct.

Former head of royal protection Dai Davies told The Sun: “This is incredibly dismissive of victims. It’s a total slap in the face.

“The plea deal Epstein got was a wicked deal, because it should have been about 100 counts, not two, and Andrew’s characterisation of it shows a total lack of any moral compass.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged friendship with Epstein is under the microscope again (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

Previously, during his widely criticised Newsnight interview, Andrew stated that when he was photographed walking with Epstein in New York in December 2010, he had travelled there to end the friendship.

Nevertheless, he faced heavy criticism for staying at Epstein’s home after the financier’s conviction. At the time, Andrew described his own actions as “unbecoming”.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest

More recently, the latest release of Epstein files has renewed scrutiny of Andrew’s relationship with Epstein.

Following the publication of the documents, Andrew was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Epstein during his tenure as a UK trade envoy.

However, being named or pictured in the files does not automatically indicate wrongdoing. Andrew has consistently and vehemently denied any misconduct in relation to Epstein.

On February 19, his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was held for approximately eleven hours before being released under investigation.

The investigation into the former prince

After his release, a statement confirmed: “Thames Valley Police is able to provide an update in relation to an investigation into the offence of misconduct in public office.

“On Thursday we arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“The arrested man has now been released under investigation. We can also confirm that our searches in Norfolk have now concluded.”

In addition, Andrew’s former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and his temporary home, Wood Farm at Sandringham, were searched following the arrest.

The search of Wood Farm concluded once he was released. Meanwhile, investigators continued examining Royal Lodge for six days.

Andrew was arrested last month (Credit: Peter MacDiarmid/Shutterstock)

Representatives for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

