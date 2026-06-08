A brief exchange between Prince William and Princess Beatrice at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding has sparked fresh royal intrigue, with commentator Tom Sykes suggesting the moment revealed plenty about the monarchy’s shifting dynamics.

William, 43, greeted his cousin Beatrice, 37, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 42, outside All Saints Church in Kemble, the Cotswold district of Gloucestershire.

It came before the private ceremony for Princess Anne’s son and his NHS nurse bride.

Beatrice and Eugenie attended Peter’s wedding to Harriet (Credit: Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock)

Beatrice and Eugenie attend Peter Phillips’ wedding with royals

Cameras caught the Prince of Wales, joined by his wife Princess Catherine, giving Beatrice a warm kiss on the cheek. Sykes argued the gesture carried more weight than a simple show of family affection.

Writing on his Royalist Substack, Sykes said the interaction offered a revealing snapshot of changing power within the House of Windsor.

Why Peter Phillips’ wedding drew so much royal attention Peter Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest grandson. His wedding to Harriet Sperling brought together several senior and extended members of the Royal Family, making the guest list and public interactions especially closely watched. In this case, the ceremony became a talking point not just because of the family occasion itself, but because of who was seen greeting whom outside the church. With King Charles continuing treatment and Prince William’s future role under constant scrutiny, even brief moments between royals can quickly become part of a wider discussion about family dynamics and influence.

“What we saw yesterday was a fascinating 3D rendering of the shifting power currents in the British royal family caused by Charles’ ongoing convalescence,” Sykes wrote.

He added that King Charles’ cancer treatment appears to be progressing well. He said the monarch looked in strong form at the wedding before heading to the Epsom Derby by helicopter.

Sykes said Charles’ shock cancer diagnosis in 2024 initially led many royal watchers to focus more sharply on William’s future reign, with influence naturally drifting towards the heir to the throne.

But with the king’s health reportedly improving, Sykes claimed that calculation has changed, with growing confidence that Charles could remain on the throne for years.

King Charles attended the nuptials on Saturday (Credit: Zak Hussein)

King Charles ‘pulls power back’

“Yesterday was an expression of Charles pulling power back. This is what Charles wanted to see yesterday,” Sykes said. “William was making it clear that he is a loyal servant and will ultimately go along with what his father wants, per the military foundational structures of the royal family. The kiss on the cheek to Beatrice was a carefully judged symbol.”

The analysis stands out because of long-running speculation over William’s relationship with the York side of the family, especially after the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files in February, which led to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to late convicted sex offender Epstein.

Scandal surrounding York family

Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 36, were both mentioned several times in the files. However, being named does not itself suggest wrongdoing.

Sykes’ comments also come amid reports that William and Charles do not see eye to eye on the York sisters. Charles reportedly has a soft spot for his nieces. He reportedly wants to protect them as granddaughters of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Who are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the current royal picture? Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and nieces of King Charles III. Although they are not working royals, they remain prominent figures at major family events and continue to attract attention because of their place within the wider House of Windsor. The sisters are often discussed in coverage about the monarchy’s future shape, particularly as debate continues over a slimmer working royal model. That has made their appearances alongside senior royals, including Prince William and King Charles, a regular source of commentary about where they fit in the family’s evolving structure.

Sykes also noted that while photographers captured William greeting Beatrice warmly, no similar images showed him kissing Eugenie.

Eugenie has remained friendly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in recent years. She notably visited the Sussexes in California after their move to the United States in 2020.

Harry and Meghan didn’t attend Peter Phillips’ wedding. Reports claimed the Duke of Sussex and his cousin have not spoken for several years.

Peter and Harriet tied the knot in the Cotswolds (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

‘Don’t read too much into a kiss on the cheek’

Even so, Sykes said the cheek kiss should not be taken as proof that William has dramatically softened his stance towards the York sisters.

He pointed to a Sunday Times report claiming William is already planning significant reforms for the monarchy when he eventually becomes king.

Sources close to the Prince of Wales told royal editor Roya Nikkhah that William wants the institution to be fit for purpose in the modern era. He reportedly plans to closely examine how it operates.

Read more: ‘Reason’ Prince William missed cousin Peter Phillips’ first wedding ahead of his attendance at Harriet Sperling nuptials

The report specifically highlighted royal property arrangements. This included those that have allowed Beatrice and Eugenie to continue living in Crown-owned homes rent-free.

Sykes said the timing of that report was no accident. He described it as a pointed message to the York sisters.

“That is very clearly targeting Beatrice and Eugenie, and it is making clear that this situation is not going to be allowed to carry on,” Sykes said. “The Times article is saying: Don’t read too much into a kiss on the cheek.”

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