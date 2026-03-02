Royal fans thrilled as Princess Kate ‘makes history’ with impressive ‘honour’ in new video update

Prince William and Princess Kate made history over the weekend with a heartfelt gesture to mark St David’s Day.

For the first time, the royal couple delivered a message entirely in Welsh. The move delighted fans across the country and quickly drew praise online.

William and Kate address fans in Welsh

Princess Kate and Prince William made history as they delivered a special message entirely in Welsh (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

In a video shared on their official social media channels, the Prince and Princess of Wales opened with a cheerful: “Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus!” meaning Happy St David’s Day.

“To everyone in Wales,” Prince William began in Welsh, “a very happy St David’s Day.”

Princess Kate continued the message, also speaking in Welsh. “Wales is very close to our hearts and we look forward to every visit.”

“It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people,” William added warmly.

Kate then concluded: “Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends.”

The short clip marked a significant moment. Although William has long held the title of Prince of Wales, this is the first time he and Kate have delivered a full public greeting in the Welsh language.

Prince and Princess praised for their ‘wonderful Welsh’

Unsurprisingly, the couple’s effort was met with enthusiasm. Many Welsh followers applauded their pronunciation and commitment.

Singer Katherine Jenkins commented: “Happy St. David’s Day! Wonderful Welsh.”

Strictly star Amy Dowden added a Welsh flag and two heart emojis.

Another follower wrote: “How wonderful to hear you two speaking Welsh!! I love it. Happy St. Davids’s Day to everyone celebrating it today.”

Others were equally impressed. “Well done! A couple of tricky mutations to pronounce. Thanks for honouring us in our language. Wishing you great happiness today and always,” one person shared.

“Well done both,” another added. “It is appreciated. Not sure I have ever seen a princess of Wales also speaking Welsh.”

Meanwhile, a few viewers noticed their smiles. “Well done! They both look like they want to burst out laughing,” one fan joked. Another agreed, writing: “Agreed, thought there might have been a few takes.”

Prince William and Princess Kate paid a visit to Wales last week, ahead of St David’s Day (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Ahead of St David’s Day, the couple had already visited Wales. During the trip, they stopped at the Hanging Gardens community centre, Oriel Davis art gallery and the Hafan yr Afon cultural centre. Both wore yellow daffodil badges in honour of the national flower.

At one point, Kate politely declined a request for an autograph, explaining she could not sign but offering a handshake instead.

Overall, the Welsh message appears to have struck exactly the right note.

