Strictly’s Amy Dowden heartbroken as she announces death of her ‘hero’: ‘I’ll be dancing for you tomorrow night’

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has revealed her “dancing hero”, Philip Perry, has died in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

Earlier today (December 19), Amy shared a carousel of pictures of her “first-ever dance teacher” and said that Philip was “like a second dad” to her.

Pictures included Philip and his wife with Amy at her wedding, on the set of Strictly Come Dancing and enjoying Christmas dinner together. Sharing her sadness, she vowed that she’d be ‘dancing for him’ on the Strictly final tomorrow night.

Earlier this month, following an elective mastectomy, Amy revealed that she would dance in the 2025 final. Now, the night will have extra-special meaning for the pro dancer.

Amy Dowden has thanked her first dance teacher for making her the performer she is today (Credit: YouTube)

‘I am who I am today because of you’

Amy shared: “Yesterday we lost my dancing hero. [You were] like a second dad to me! You both have been like parents to me. Philip, my first-ever dance teacher who guided me through my entire career.”

She continued: “I wrote Phil a letter when I was a teenager to tell him he gave me my wings to fly. He mentioned it in his speech at my wedding and told me how much it meant to him last week. I hope you truly know how much you will always mean to me, how I am who I am today and all the opportunities and achievements are down to you both.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Strictly star Amy Dowden dancing for late dance teacher in Strictly final

Amy continued to add that she has “so many dancing but other special memories together”. She then listed all the things they’d done together over the years.

“From Christmas Day 2021 where we cried belly laughing all together. You coming to Strictly on my first year. And I got you up, making a speech at my wedding (which was very long)…. Dress shopping with Carol where we dragged you to every shop. The list goes on and I’m so lucky to have these memories!

“I’m so sad I won’t hear your jokes, your advice or see you dance again. But I’ll keep you forever in my heart. Your legacy will live on. Dancing in Wales would not exist without you both! You created, impacted so much and changed so many lives.”

Sharing her sadness for his wife, Carol, Amy added: “My heart is aching so much for Carol losing her true love on her birthday, but I see it now as the date belongs to Phil’s story too, and his life was you through and through. Forever connected!

“Sending my love and strength to Carol, Sean, Kay, Lloyd, Ella and all at Shappelles!”

She then vowed: “Phil, I’ll be dancing for you tomorrow night and always. Your Amy xxxxx.”

The Strictly final airs on BBC One on Saturday night (December 20) at 7pm.

