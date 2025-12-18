With just days to go before the Strictly Come Dancing final, contestant Thomas Skinner has reportedly pulled out of the show’s grand final.

It appears The Apprentice star will not be joining his fellow Class of Strictly 2025 pals for the traditional group number on Saturday night (December 20).

The news comes after his stint on the show was met with huge controversy.

Thomas Skinner was the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly 2025 (Credit: Joe Newman/Cover Images)

Strictly final – Thomas Skinner ‘will not appear’

Thomas was the first contestant to be voted out of Strictly Come Dancing this year, where he was partnered by show favourite Amy Dowden.

Despite only lasting one week, the 34 year old’s time on the show sparked several controversies. Even before the series kicked off, Thomas’ place on the line-up caused backlash, with some fans calling him out for supporting President Donald Trump.

It was later reported that he had stormed out of the programme’s first press event with a journalist’s phone. Around the same time, the star also admitted to cheating on his wife Sinead, just weeks after their wedding.

‘I wish I’d never done it’

Thomas has since expressed his regret about ever taking part in the BBC show, claiming he has received “constant abuse” ever since.

“I wish [I had] never done Strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And it’s caused me nothing but agg [aggravation],” he said.

However, as per the Mirror, his absence on Saturday is due to prior commitments that clash with the live recording.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Thomas Skinner danced with Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Amy Dowden prepares for Strictly final

Meanwhile, Thomas’s dance partner Amy Dowden has revealed that she will still take to the dancefloor. Amy’s good news comes after she had a second preventative mastectomy.

Updating her Instagram followers after yesterday’s rehearsal, she shared her excitement, saying: “I’m so happy to be back dancing! Obviously, I’m taking it all at my own pace and doing everything the doctor has recommended. But it feels so good to be back and moving. I can’t believe we are days away from the final!”

Read More: Celebrity Apprentice full line-up as Thomas Skinner, AJ Odudu and Rob Rinder join cast

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday night at 7pm on BBC One.

Will you be watching the Strictly final on Saturday? Who do you want to win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page and let us know.