Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden admits it ‘was short and sweet’ as she appears emotional over exit

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden appeared to get teary-eyed on It Takes Two this evening (October 6) as she spoke about her early exit from the show.

Last weekend, the first star was eliminated from the dance show, and unfortunately for Amy and partner Thomas Skinner, their time was up. While many fans thought it was the right decision, they all wanted more for Amy Dowden.

Amy has had a tough few years after her cancer battle, and having to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing last year due to injury. Everyone was excited to see her make her return, and now she has left after just two weeks.

Amy appeared to get emotional watching their tribute (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden emotional on Strictly It Takes Two

Strictly favourite Amy Dowden appeared to get teary-eyed during her and Thomas’ exit interview with It Takes Two host Janette Manrara – who was covering tonight’s episode as Fleur East was at a wedding.

As the pair appeared on the sofa, they were quizzed on all things to do with their Strictly exit, including how they both felt.

And it seems Amy was pretty upset that the pair have gone. When Janette asked the dancing pro what she will miss about working with Thomas, Amy appeared to get emotional.

She revealed: “It was his work ethic. But also the laughs in the studio. Just getting to know Tom. It was a short but sweet time.”

Amy also praised Tom for his learning abilities, reminding everyone he had never danced before.

She admitted: “I was so impressed. An absolute beginner. In terms of the entertainment world, you are not an actor or performer. I was so proud of you. And the development from the first day learning to get on the dance floor. You worked so hard, and it was so much fun.”

Viewers were left upset watching Amy get emotional on the sofa, wishing she was able to stay on the show longer.

One viewer penned: “Hopefully they will bring Amy back for the Christmas special this year. I will miss her dancing with a partner for the rest of this series. I wish she was given a better celebrity.”

Another added: “I am absolutely devastated for Amy. But don’t worry everyone, 2026 will be her year.”

“I feel so sorry for Amy Dowden,” a third fan commented.

Thomas admitted he has Amy as a friend for ‘life’ (Credit: BBC)

Thomas Skinner reveals his family are ‘gutted’ he is out

During their interview, Thomas – who called Amy his “friend for life” – also opened up on how he feels about getting eliminated on the first vote off, and even gave an insight into his family’s reactions.

When Janette asked him how those at home are feeling that he has gone he joked that he hasn’t “told them yet” before giving a real answer.

He said: “They are gutted. They are. But they love Amy. They were all watching on Saturday night and last night. They are sad. But I will obviously carry on dancing.”

As for how he enjoyed his time on the dance competition, Thomas admitted: “I loved it. It was a lovely night. I know I am not one of the best but we had such a laugh.”

Read more: Strictly star George Clarke overtakes Lewis Cope as new favourite to win

What do you think of Amy Dowden being eliminated on week two? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!