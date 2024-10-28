In a turn of events that worried Strictly fans, dance pro Amy Dowden was taken to the hospital after becoming unwell backstage on Saturday night.

Amy – who is paired with JLS star JB Gill – missed the results show due to this medical emergency.

While the specifics of the incident remain private, sources have claimed she has a temporary replacement for rehearsals.

Amy Dowden ‘replacement’ on Strictly

Strictly pro Lauren Oakley – who did not have a celebrity partner this year – is reportedly stepping in for Amy, at least for Monday’s rehearsals.

This comes after the announcement that Amy and JB would be progressing to week six of the competition.

“Lauren will be stepping in today to train with JB,” a source revealed to The Sun. “It’s unclear when Amy will be back but everyone just wants her to rest and get better.”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC for comment.

Fans of the show previously expressed their disappointment when Lauren was not listed among the main show partnerships for the 2024 season.

Lauren Oakley on Strictly

Lauren also took to her Instagram to announce the cancellation of a dance class. She cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason.

“So sorry for any inconvenience. Looking forward to dancing with you soon,” Lauren expressed her apologies along with a promise to reschedule.

It’s unclear when Amy will be back but everyone just wants her to rest and get better.

This announcement left many fans speculating about Lauren stepping in for Amy.

After Lauren’s Instagram story was shared to Twitter, one fan retweeted it with the caption: “Looks like Lauren might start the week training with JB with Amy’s Choreography then Amy could return Wed/ Thurs to finish it off. Hopefully she’ll be ok for Friday rehearsal and Saturday’s Icons week LIVE show.”

“I guess Lauren is going to have to sub in for Amy, as she’s cancelled her dance class? Hope Amy is okay! #Strictly,” Another fan said.

In a response to the tweet about Lauren rescheduling her class, a third fan questioned: “Subbing in for Amy possibly?”

“I think she’s subbing for Amy next week potentially?” A fourth echoed.

Amy Dowden hospital

Welsh dancer Amy’s health took a turn on Saturday when she needed medical attention.

“An ambulance was sent to the scene. One patient, an adult female, was transported to Barnet Hospital for further care,” a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service stated.

This recent health scare has understandably alarmed fans.

But Amy’s spokesperson thanked the Strictly family for their support and requested privacy during Amy’s recovery.

“Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution,” they said.

“She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern. We request Amy’s privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

