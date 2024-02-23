Amy Dowden stuns fans with her appearance in new photos following hospital dash

Amy Dowden has wowed her fans on Instagram as she gushed over a “great few days” following her recent hospital news.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She then underwent a mastectomy. She was then told she would have to have chemo after doctors discovered another type of cancer. Amy finished her chemo in November 2023.

More recently, Amy was rushed to hospital and her family were at her bedside. Thankfully, the dancer has had a better week and she shared some moments on Instagram.

Amy Dowden news

The star, 33, shared a series of pictures to her Instagram on Thursday. The first showed Amy looking stunning while enjoying a drink. Others showed her with friends and chilling in a hot tub.

Amy wrote: “What a difference a week makes! Thanks to @llcollectionuk @milkwoodhouseatdylancoastalrst for such a great few days.

“The perfect mix of work, relaxation and good food with my beautiful @_thegoodnessguide. Just what the Dr ordered. SO GOOD TO BACK (was here for Christmas!).”

Amy’s fans gushed over her appearance in the new photos (Credit: ITV)

Fans gushed over Amy’s appearance and many loved her hair, which she said is growing back following her chemo treatment.

One person said: “Amy you are stunning. Hope you had a great time. Your hair is growing back beautifully. The pixie really suits you. You could carry anything off. Great to see you looking so well.”

Another wrote: “I know you probably miss your lovely long hair, but this pixie cut really suits you. You look beautiful.”

Someone else added: “You look stunning as always and short hair really really suits you.”

Amy’s family rushed to be beside her (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amy Dowden’s hospital stint

Earlier this week, Amy told fans about her hospital ordeal. Sharing photos of herself in a hospital bed to her Instagram Stories, Amy explained: “So last week didn’t exactly go to plan! Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. But can’t thank the NHS and the care I received on respiratory unit enough!”

In another post, she said: “Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed whilst I mainly slept.”

However, Amy then said she’s now feeling better. She said: “Feeling much better and thanks for the many messages after going quiet! Off to the oncology unit today for my monthly injection (missed it last week with being poorly). How is everyone? The sun is shining and certainly can’t wait for spring.”

