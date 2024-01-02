Amy Dowden has ‘good feeling’ about 2024 as she vows to win Strictly

Dancer Amy Dowden has vowed to win Strictly in 2024 after being forced to sit last year’s series out due to treatment for breast cancer.

The 33-year-old star had to step aside as a professional on the show after having a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

But she moved viewers to tears when she returned to the dancefloor with her fellow pros during the series final.

Amy has now shared her hopes for the next 12 months – including lifting the Glitterball Trophy.

Amy moved viewers to tears with her performance on the 2023 final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amy Dowden: ‘I’m going to get that Glitterball’

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, she said: “After having a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, the lot, I am now finally looking ahead to 2024.

“I’ve just got a good feeling it’s going to be my year and hopefully I’m going to get that Glitterball and I’m going to bring it back to Wales, because a Welsh professional dancer’s never won the show.

“That might be because I’m the only ever Welsh professional dancer to be on the show. But, yeah, that’s my aim for 2024, to get fit and healthy and to get myself back on that Strictly dancefloor.”

The closest Amy has got to Strictly glory is in 2019 when she reached the final with Karim Zeroual.

They were ultimately beaten by former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse.

Amy Dowden fans send love for 2024

Amy’s fans have been on hand to send the dancer their best wishes for the year ahead.

One commented on a recent Instagram post: “Amy, you are an absolute star and an inspiration.

“May 2024 bring you good health, happiness and lots of dancing.”

Amy has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

A second added: “Wishing you a Happy and Healthy New Year – your bravery and positivity in the face of adversity has been commendable.”

While a third wrote: “You have shown us all what courage looks like. I hope 2024 brings you ALL of the happiness, healthiness and love in the world because you deserve it more than anyone.

“You are my true hero and the best role model I could’ve asked for.”

Before Christmas, ED! spoke exclusively to Amy. She told us she felt “in limbo” as she awaited her end-of-treatment scan results and spoke of her determination to return to the BBC dance show that made her a household name.

