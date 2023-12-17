Strictly fans in tears as Amy Dowden makes surprise return: ‘She’s the winner tonight!’

Strictly star Amy Dowden made a surprise return to the ballroom floor during last night’s final, leaving fans emotional.

The star – who has recently finished chemotherapy – danced with her fellow pros during the show, leaving many a viewer in tears.

Amy Dowden returned for the final

The star’s return came as a lovely surprise during the Strictly final. As the pros danced at the beginning of the show, a spotlight suddenly lit Amy up, drawing huge cheers from the audience.

Viewers at home were delighted by her appearance – and took to Twitter to gush over it.

One viewer wrote: “Burst into tears when I saw Amy at the top of the show. I don’t think I’ve stopped weeping into my sleeves since. What a series. What a final. #Strictly.”

Fans react

“This final is going to dehydrate me from the amount of tears I have shed! I just want to give Amy the biggest hug,” another said. “Ok burst into tears immediately upon seeing Amy back on #strictly,” a third added.

“Literally burst into tears at Amy appearing in the final professionals routine,” another said.

“Apart from Ellie and Vito winning this was the best thing to happen in the final, I gasped with joy and the cheers she got were [ok emoji],” a fifth said.

“Tearing up at seeing Amy Dowden dancing in the #StrictlyFinal Let’s have her back on #Strictly soon!” added another fan.

“Omg seeing @dowden_amy back dancing with the rest of the Pros has brought happy tears to my eyes – she’s the Winner tonight!” another gushed.

Amy’s appearance on the show comes after a tough year for the star. She recently finished chemotherapy, however, admitted that her journey to recovery “isn’t over yet”.

“I thought once I rang that bell I would be fine but it’s not been like that. I find it mentally a lot tougher now. The journey isn’t over yet. I’ve had what I love the most taken away from me and I just find that so cruel,” she said on Lorraine recently.

She revealed she doesn’t look for sympathy

Speaking to Women’s Health last month, Amy insisted that she doesn’t want people to “pity” her.

“I just want to be treated as normal. When I’m walking outside and I’ve got my headscarf on. I don’t want looks of sympathy or feeling sorry for me. I’m Amy.” She added that sometimes people don’t know how to address the situation but insisted “Just ask how I am and I will answer you.”

“We don’t want you to feel sorry for us. We’re embracing it. Stand strong with us. Don’t give me that pity look – I don’t need it!” she added. The professional dancer also spoke about her husband and former dance partner Ben Jones, she concluded: “Nothing will ever break us now!”

Strictly will return on Christmas Day at 4.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

