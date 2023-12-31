Strictly star Amy Dowden feels ‘robbed’ by 2023 following breast cancer diagnosis and battle

Strictly star Amy Dowden took to Instagram to lash out at 2023 today – claiming she feels “robbed” of the year.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer this year – and undertook gruelling chemotherapy, meaning she missed out on dancing in Strictly this year.

The Welsh dancer has endured a difficult year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy Dowden looks back on difficult 2023

Taking to her Instagram story today, Strictly star Amy shared a lengthy message with her 647k followers.

“Last day of 2023! I’m sure I’m not the only one but actually finding it hard looking at others post of the past year,” she wrote.

“I’m sure I’m not alone and that’s why I wanted to put something,” she then continued.

“I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I’m going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.”

Amy posted on her story (Credit: @amy_dowden / Instagram)

Strictly star Amy Dowden feels ‘robbed’ by 2023

Amy then continued. “Experienced rock bottom, felt I lost my identity and dancing BUT became a stronger, braver person who I’m taking forward with me to 2024,” she said.

“For those struggling to reflect today, remember it’s OK. I feel much better after a little cry this morning and blessed to be celebrating with friends round tonight the GOOD BYE to 2023!” she then wrote.

“Sending love and hugs to those that need it! (And please) as it’s the last day of 2023 why not #checkyourchests.”

Amy spoke exclusively to ED! recently (Credit: ITV)

Amy enjoys ‘perfect’ time away

Amy’s post on her story comes just days after she enjoyed a “perfect” trip away over Christmas.

The 33-year-old spent a few days in Milk Wood House at Dylan Coastal Resort over the festive period. Posting a snap of the stunning views from her accommodation on her story, she said: “I wanted to get away for Christmas this year after the year we had. It was the perfect escapism for me and my family! Thank you.”

Amy also recently revealed exclusively to ED! that she is “tired” and “in limbo” while she waits for the results of her end-of-treatment scan.

“I’m waiting for my results so I’m a little bit in limbo at the moment. So I’m not sure what’s next but that’s where I am at the moment, waiting for the results,” she said.

