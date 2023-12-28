Strictly Amy Dowden enjoys ‘perfect’ time away in Welsh resort over Christmas following difficult year

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden shared details about her family holiday after expressing a wish to “get away for Christmas.”

The professional dancer, 33, spent a few days at Milk Wood House at Dylan Coastal Resort, following a difficult year.

Amy Dowden enjoyed a well-deserved Christmas break with her family

The Strictly star shared a snap of the stunning views from where she spent her Christmas break.

She added: “I wanted to get away for Christmas this year after the year we had. It was the perfect escapism for me and my family! Thank you.”

Amy added a prayer emoji and a pink ribbon – the symbol of breast cancer – to the end of her post.

Amy Dowden enjoyed her Christmas break at Milk Wood House (Credit: Instagram)

Amy’s getaway comes after a tough year for the Strictly star, who was diagnosed with breast cancer back in May.

Since her diagnosis, Amy has kept her followers updated on her battle. She recently finished chemotherapy, however, has suffered some health setbacks.

On Christmas Eve, Amy urged her followers to “cherish every moment” as she posed for a picture in front of a Christmas tree with her husband Benjamin Jones. She wrote: “Cherish every moment and everyone in your life! Merry Christmas all! We have @gkx_carlos [Carlos Gu] with us having his first British Christmas! Sending Welsh love to all, especially thinking of those who may find this time of year difficult.”

Amy ‘tired’ and ‘in limbo’

It comes not long after Amy exclusively revealed to ED! that she is feeling “tired” and “in limbo” waiting for the results of her end-of-treatment scan.

“I’m tired,” she told us. “I’m waiting for my results so I’m a little bit in limbo at the moment. So I’m not sure what’s next but that’s where I am at the moment, waiting for the results. I don’t know if they’ll be back before Christmas because I only had my scan last week.”

