Liz Hurley, 60, cruelly trolled as she puts on eye-popping display in barely-there swimsuit

Liz Hurley looked sensational as she posed up a storm in a plunging swimsuit – but some of her followers were not too impressed.

The ageless beauty, 60, is no stranger to sharing a sizzling snap online. Whether she’s dressed in a barely-there bikini or a jaw-dropping gown, Liz is a regular when it comes to sending her fans wild.

And this week, Liz Hurley was back at it when she shared a sizzling selfie.

Ageless beauty Liz looks sensational at 60 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liz Hurley teases fans in revealing swimsuit

On Tuesday (July 1) Liz took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun on a boat – with a gorgeous rainbow in the sky in the background.

The mum-of-one oozed style and glamour as she squeezed into an animal-print swimsuit. Giving fans an eyeful, the swimsuit boasted a plunging neckline.

Looking as stunning as ever, Liz flashed her signature smile to the camera and wore her famous chocolate locks down. Finishing off the look, she accessorised with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Liz captioned the post with the lyrics to the song Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Liz Hurley trolled over snap

And Liz soon got plenty of people talking about her latest swimwear snap.

Rushing to the comments section, some people trolled the actress and demanded she ‘cover up’.

One person fumed: “Time to put away the knockers.” Another added: “Flashing yourself again? Don’t you ever get tired of that? Grow up.”

A third also wrote: “Please, just put them away or leave them at home.”

You don’t look a day over 25!

However, the majority of Liz’s followers were left swooning over her gorgeous snap.

“Holy smokes. You don’t look a day over 25!” gushed one fan. Another proclaimed: “You still are an immaculate beauty you always will be.”

Someone else chimed in: “You haven’t aged one bit! Absolutely stunning.” Liz’s son Damian approved and put four red love hearts on the snap, as did actress Patsy Kensit. Richard E Grant also added fire emojis.

Liz and new boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus

It comes after Liz went official with her new boyfriend, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, earlier this year.

The Hollywood star announced the news on Instagram for her 3.1 million followers to see. Her son, Damian, even weighed in, seemingly approving of his mum’s new romance.

In a loved-up photo, Liz can be seen looking relaxed and smiling as Billy-Ray – sporting rabbit ears – kisses her on the cheek. The couple are leaning against a fence whilst out on a walk.

