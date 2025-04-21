Liz Hurley shocked her fans – and the public alike – last night (Sunday, April 20) as she revealed her romance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Hollywood star, 59, announced the news on Instagram for her 3.1 million followers to see. Her son, Damian, even weighed in, seemingly approving of his mum’s new romance…

Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus confirm romance

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Liz revealed her romance with Billy Ray.

The star, who has featured in the likes of Austin Powers and Gossip Girl, shared a loved-up snap on her Instagram.

In the photo, Liz can be seen looking relaxed and smiling as Billy-Ray – sporting rabbit ears – kisses her on the cheek. The couple are leaning against a fence whilst out on a walk.

“Happy Easter [love heart emoji],” Liz captioned the post, which was also shared on Billy-Ray’s account.

Billy and Liz first met after appearing in the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise together.

It’s safe to say that the romance news blindsided many of the couple’s fans.

Fans stunned by romance news

Taking to the comment section, many of the couple’s fans admitted that they hadn’t seen this coming.

“Oh, who else totally did not have this one on their 2025 bingo card?” one fan commented.

“Omg Liz????” another wrote.

“How many of us were all like WAIT WHAT when we opened the app and saw this?!! Did not see this one coming,” a third said.

“What on earth!! When did this happen?” another wrote.

However, there was plenty of support for the new couple too.

“Happy Easter, my darling. I hope you’re having the best time,” Trinny Woodall wrote.

“LOVE [heart eyes emoji] Happy Easter you two,” a third said.

Liz’s son, Damian, also commented, seemingly giving his mother’s new relationship the seal of approval. The 23-year-old commented with two simple emojis – a celebration emoji and a love heart.

Billy-Ray and Liz

Liz has had several high-profile relationships over the years.

The Hollywood star met Hugh Grant in 1987, and they were together for 13 years before they split in 2000.

Following a brief relationship with American businessman Steve Bing, Liz gave birth to her son, Damian. Hugh and Liz have continued to have a positive relationship, and the Bridget Jones star is Damian’s godfather.

In 2002, she began dating Indian businessman Arun Nayar. They married in 2007, however, they announced they’d split in 2010.

Between 2011 and 2013, Liz dated and got engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

Billy-Ray, meanwhile, has also had some high-profile romances. Between 1986 and 1991, he was married to Cindy Smith.

In 1992, he welcomed daughter Miley Cyrus with his new love, Tish Finley. They tied the knot in 1993. However, in 2022, they split after almost 30 years of marriage.

In 2022, he got engaged to singer Firerose, and they tied the knot in 2023. However, they divorced seven months later, citing irreconcilable differences as well as inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for the divorce.

