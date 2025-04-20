Steps star Claire Richards’ shock affair with Katie Price’s ex Dane Bowers: ‘I had to do the walk of shame’

Claire Richards from Steps previously opened up about her shock affair with Dane Bowers – who previously dated Katie Price.

The singer, 47, – who is on Celebrity Catchphrase today (April 20) – was married to Mark Webb, a backing dancer with Steps from 2003 to 2005.

However, during her autobiography, All Of Me, Claire candidly confessed to cheating on Mark after spending the night with singer and reality star Dane Bowers.

The singer made the affair bombshell in her autobiography (Credit: ITV)

Steps star Claire Richards on affair with Dane

In her 2012 autobiography, Claire revealed that she and Dane – best known for being a member of the 1990s boy band Another Level and for showing off his gruesome surgical makeover recently – found themselves in the same hotel following a wedding.

And according to the chart-topping singer, one thing led to another…

“Years before Dane had told Lee [Latchford-Evans, from Steps] that he fancied me, but nothing came of it because he was dating Katie Price,” Claire wrote.

However, after Katie split from Dane in 2000, Claire made her move!

Talking about her night with Dane – which is believed to have happened in around 2004 – Claire said that once the wedding was over, she got a taxi back with Dane to the hotel.

Dane dated Katie for two years between 1998 and 2000 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Steps star Claire Richards ‘was up for a flirt’

“We both said goodnight and went our separate ways,” Claire said.

She then added: “When I got back to my room I wasn’t ready for the night to end. So I decided to knock on Dane’s door and ask him if he could help me undo my dress!”

Talking about Dane – who reportedly dated Katie Price from 1998 to 2000 – Claire said: “I fancied him a bit and I was up for a flirt.”

Claire continued: “We chatted for ages then he started kissing me and we ended up having a bit of a fumble, although we didn’t have sex. I woke up in his bed fully clothed the next morning and had to do the walk of shame.”

Dane told Claire they ‘could have given it a go’

Explaining how she tried to cover up her night of passion with Dane, Claire said: “I didn’t want to leave his room wearing the same outfit I’d worn to the wedding because I knew that would look bad.

I’m married. I can’t do this.

“So I wrapped a big towel around me, tucking my dress straps underneath to hide them. So it looked like I’d just popped into his room to borrow something.”

Claire then went on to reveal how she ended up giving Dane a lift back to London. But insisted an affair was not on the cards for them.

“As I dropped him off I said to him: ‘I’m married. I can’t do this.’ ‘I think that’s a real shame,’ he replied. ‘We could have given it a go,'” she said.

Claire decided not to tell her husband about her night with Dane. She said she put it to the back of her mind. But after trying to make their marriage work, Claire and Mark eventually divorced in 2005.

She has since found love with her second husband Reece Hill. The pair are parents to their children Charlie and Daisy.

Watch Claire on Celebrity Catchphrase on Sunday (April 20) at 7pm on ITV1.

