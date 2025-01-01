Steps singer Claire Richards started the New Year by announcing a “new addition” to her family.

The 47-year-old singer is married to ] second husband Reece Hill, and the couple share two children. Now, however, a new member has joined their little family – something Claire has wanted for a while.

And we have to admit, he’s pretty cute!

Claire is thrilled to take on pet parent duties (Credit: Splash News)

Claire Richards introduces new pet dog

The pop star had the best surprise for her fans on New Year’s Day – her new pup, named George. The singer posted the most adorable pictures of her pooch as she shared her excitement about the new arrival in her caption.

She said: “Meet George! The new addition to our family! We’ve been wanting another whippet for a long time now and finally, we’ve got our final piece.”

The singer continued: “He’s a happy little thing in our home already and we couldn’t be more in love with him! Miss Mabel is taking her time to warm up to him but she’s getting there! Our New Year will consist of wiping up all the fluids.”

She concluded her caption by wishing fans and friends a prosperous year ahead. “New friends and old, here’s to 2025 being the best yet! Love you Bye.”

Steps singer on being a mum

The Masked Singer star – who took part in the show as Knitting in 2023 – is mum to Charlie, 17, and Daisy, 14. And she recently opened up about how parenthood has changed her.

She told Closer: “Obviously, becoming a mum changes you. It also changes your priorities. I am either Claire from Steps or Mrs Hill. I find the transition from Claire from Steps back to Mrs Hill much easier.”

Claire and Reece have been married for 16 years (Credit: Splash News)

The singer further explained that her children had barely seen her when she was at the peak of her stardom.

She said: “I don’t think they really care. I’ve always brought them to work with me, even when they were little they used to come to photo shoots and things like that.”

Claire added: “When Steps first got back together in 2012 and we did a tour, Charlie was five and Daisy would have been about three. So it’s kind of normal to them.”

