Amy Dowden reassures fans who worried about her appearing on Strictly after having a blood clot on her lung

Amy Dowden has shared a personal message with Strictly fans after being rushed into hospital last week for a blood clot in her lungs.

The 33-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star took to her Instagram stories and thanked her fans for their supportive messages. She also said that her appearance on the BBC show was “just what she needed.”

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for the lovely messages I’ve had the last few days. I’ve got ones like: ‘Amy don’t push yourself.’ But honestly being at Strictly yesterday. With the week I’ve had was just what I needed, mentally more than anything.”

This comes after Amy was taken back into hospital after discovering a blood clot in her lungs, but insisted she loved getting back to being pampered with hair and make-up.

“Obviously a rubbish start to the week rushing to the hospital. A few nights in the hospital. But I go into Strictly is the tonic I need. You know going in. Getting my hair and make-up done. Having my wig done and putting on another glamorous outfit. Being pampered. And standing here watching my best friends, being here for the big moment. It’s just what I need right now,” she said.

However, she also admitted she’s been really careful since breaking her foot, so she’s resting up and watching lots of Christmas movies. She added: “Obviously in the three weeks since finishing chemo. It was a bit delusional of me to think ‘Right let’s go.’ I wanted to do hair and make-up since April May. And I wanted to dance on Strictly, as that was the plan.”

She added: “I was supposed to be dancing in the semi-final week. And you know just chuck myself into everything. But I broke my foot and then a blood clot on the lung.”

Meanwhile, Amy revealed that she’s having her living room renovated and that she’s glad it will look different, as it currently reminds her of memories of the past eight months.

