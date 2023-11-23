Strictly star Amy Dowden left ‘in limbo’ as she heads back into hospital for monthly treatment

Strictly pro Amy Dowden has shared a health update after completing her course of chemotherapy.

Amy, 33, took to Instagram and admitted she feels like she’s “living in limbo” as she headed back to hospital for her monthly treatment jab.

The star recently revealed she was “gutted” after discovering that her treatment would continue for the next five years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy Dowden admits ‘it feels strange’ as chemo routine ends

Sharing a clip of herself ringing the bell, Amy took to her Stories and wrote: “Can’t believe this was a whole two weeks ago. I’m off to the unit again today for my monthly injection.

“But it does feel strange as when you’re in chemo cycles there’s such a routine and at the minute, I feel a little bit in limbo. But I’m still so proud of this moment.”

The BBC star underwent a mastectomy a month after her breast cancer diagnosis. She also needed to undergo months of gruelling chemotherapy after doctors found cancer elsewhere in her body.

Amy recently bruised and broke her foot amid her big Strictly comeback (Credit: Splash News)

Bowing out of Strictly 2023

Amy had hoped to return to the Strictly dancefloor in some capacity later this year. However, last week she was met with another blow after she injured herself and broke her foot.

She said: “Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly Ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going for the past few months. 2023 is certainly not my year, roll on 2024 I say.”

