Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals her bruised and broken foot after injury scuppers her big comeback

Strictly’s Amy Dowden has given fans a look at her broken foot after missing out on her show comeback.

Amy, 33, had been planning a big return to the BBC dancing competition now she has finished her cancer treatment.

But last week, the professional dancer revealed she had fractured her foot.

Strictly’s Amy Dowden reveals her broken foot (Credit: Instagram/ @amy_dowden)

Amy has spent the week in a giant boot and her plans to return to Strictly before the series ends have been scuppered.

The devastated star has now removed her Aircast and posed for a picture while lying on a sofa.

A friend can be seen pointing at a nasty and painful bruise which is located on Amy’s sole.

Trying to make light of the situation, Amy tagged her fashion designer pal in the Instagram post and wrote: “When @braddykes loves feet.”

Amy’s tough year

It’s been an exceptionally tough 2023 for Amy.

In April, shortly after she had returned from her honeymoon, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year (Credit: YouTube/ BBCstrictlycomedancing)

Read more: Strictly news: Amy Dowden ‘gutted’ as broken foot ends her hopes of returning to BBC show this year

Amy underwent a mastectomy, but sadly received a second diagnosis of cancer.

The Welsh star has since had eight gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and could have died after suffering from septic shock.

She was rushed into intensive care and later told The Mirror: “We met the paramedics a week later and they said if I had gone to bed that night, I might not have woken up the next morning.”

On November 9, Amy was delighted to be able to ring the bell at hospital to signify the end of her treatment.

But her joy was short-lived, as she broke her foot just days later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy-Dowden (@amy_dowden)

Amy told fans on Instagram last week: “Not the week I was hoping for since finishing chemo.

“Port out but unfortunately gained a boot for a fractured foot.

“Absolutely gutted and heartbroken as this means the plans for me to dance in the Strictly ballroom this year are no longer possible. This is what has kept me going the past few months.”

Amy’s Blackpool return

This weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing took place at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Amy made a last minute decision to travel up to Blackpool to catch up with her Strictly pals.

She has also got tickets to watch the British National Dancing Championships, which are being held there this weekend too.

The star told fans her decision to go to Blackpool had ‘put a smile’ back on her face.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.