Amy Dowden cries tears of joy as she rings chemotherapy bell after cancer treatment

Following her cancer diagnosis, Strictly dancer Amy Dowden celebrated a huge treatment milestone today (November 9) as she underwent her final round of chemotherapy.

The 33-year-old pro has kept fans up to date with her health journey ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. After undergoing a mastectomy, she received a second diagnosis of cancer.

Due to chemotherapy, Amy couldn’t compete during this year’s Strictly. However, she has still made several appearances in this series.

Amy Dowden ‘cried all morning’

In a post shared today, Amy revealed to her followers that she had her eighth and final round of chemo.

In her two-slide-upload, Amy posed alongside her husband, Ben Jones in the first pic and looked radiant. For the following, she was photographed on her own.

The Welsh dancer held eight fingers up in both snaps and flashed her signature glowing smile outside the hospital unit.

“It’s chemo number 8! The last one! We are finally here. I’ve cried all morning!” she wrote in her caption.

“Right an afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell! Will never take it for granted!” Amy continued.

“Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit! You are all amazing #nhs, all #trueheroes.”

Amy’s friends celebrate her achievement

In a follow-up Instagram post, Amy shared a snapshot with two other cancer patients inside the hospital unit.

Amy explained in her caption: “All three of us [rang] that chemo bell!”

“32, 35 and 26 when all diagnosed with breast cancer so please this is a note from us three to check your chest! Cancer doesn’t discriminate! Our wish to you all is the remember to monthly check!” she continued.

Beaming with joy in the photo, Amy’s friends rushed to the comments section to congratulate Amy on her achievement.

“Fantastic news!!! You are one strong young lady and an inspiration – ring it loud,” James Jordan wrote.

“Makes me so so happy,” Dianne Buswell shared. “You’re incredible!” Fleur East added.

“Such an incredible moment…. And to be able to share it with like minded warriors… even more special x,” another person commented.

