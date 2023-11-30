Strictly star Amy Dowden taken to hospital after discovering blood clot in her lung

Strictly star Amy Dowden has been dealt a “frustrating” health setback amid her ongoing recovery from chemotherapy.

The Welsh dancer revealed to fans that she was rushed back to hospital this week. It comes after a blood clot was found in her lung.

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers health setback

The Strictly star spoke of her issue in a video on her Instagram story. “Hello everyone, unfortunately, I’ve had another nightmare this week – just seems to be never-ending,” she said.

“I was rushed into hospital on Monday and it came to our knowledge on Tuesday that I’ve got another blood clot on my lung,” she then continued.

She then explained why it was so worrying.

“They were really worried that the clot was travelling to my heart or affecting my heart,” she then said.

The 33-year-old then continued. “Lucky enough, it’s not – you can see I’ve had drips everywhere, on my hands a lot,” she said, showing off her arm.

Amy rushed to hospital

Amy then continued.

“Obviously this is a shock and it just means now – I’m really gutted about this – I was on blood thinners anyway from the blood clots in my arm and I’ve still got then a blood clot on my lung, and obviously because it’s so close to the heart it’s a risk…,” she then said.

She then said that she’s having injections that are “not nice”.

“I had them before when I was in hospital with Crohn’s and after my operation. For everyone who’s had them before, they’re just really sore in the stomach,” she then explained.

Amy continued. “So I’m on them for the foreseeable and another scan in a few weeks. I’ve just been really frustrated. I had lots planned this week, voiceovers, just getting my life back and it just seems to be – like with my foot – soon as I get it back, something comes along,” she said.

Strictly star Amy Dowden issues health update

Amy then admitted she’d been “deluded” to think her health woes were over after she’d finished chemotherapy.

“I think when the oncology nurse said this would come and came and sat next to my bed… you know, you get into your head that once you finish chemo that’ll be it but you learn it really isn’t,” she said.

Amy then continued. “And there’s chemo still in my body for six weeks since chemo and it’s three weeks today since I finished chemo.

“So yeah, I just wanted to update you all but I’m home now after a few nights in hospital and I’ve got the (Christmas) tree up. Just had another rubbish, rubbish week and I’m really frustrated because like I guess I was a bit deluded, I thought my hair would start growing back way quicker, and looking at photos from like a few weeks ago… I look like I have more hair than I do now,” she then said.

“But again I’ve got to wait for this chemo to come out of my system, and I seem to keep losing my eyebrows and eyelashes, the ones I’ve got left are just going. So that’s really frustrating and getting me down, but hey I’m home from hospital!

She then ended the story. “That’s the main thing and hopefully now that’s it, I think I’ve had enough,” she said.

