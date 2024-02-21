Amy Dowden urges fans to ‘be kind’ as she’s cruelly trolled: ‘I can’t believe anyone could troll someone fighting cancer’

Strictly star Amy Dowden, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, has urged her followers to “be kind” after she was cruelly trolled.

Amy’s post featured a picture of a digital graphic stating: “Be Kind, Be Brave, Be Silly, Be Honest, Be Happy, Be You.” And Amy’s followers were quick to chime in on her heartfelt message, with some slamming the trolls and questioning why they would target the Strictly favourite.

‘Remember kindness doesn’t cost anything’

Amy penned: “Happy Monday all! Remember kindness doesn’t cost anything. You never truly know what someone’s going through, ever! There’s no textbook, wrong or right way to deal with anything and I always say treat people how you would like to be treated in return! Let’s all be kind to each other, always.”

There’s no text book, wrong or right way to deal with anything and I always say treat people how you would like to be treated in return.

In the comments section, one follower wrote: “I really wonder what sort of ‘humans’ would be unkind to you when you are choosing to share your journey and raising awareness. You are such an inspiration and I can’t wait to see you back on Strictly in the future, always been my fave dancer! Ignore the trolls with nothing better to do!”

Another stated: “Honestly the biggest role model ever!!! Don’t ever ever listen to the trolls and what they have to say. They clearly have nothing better to do than put you down. Makes me so mad.

“You are my everything Amy and keep me going when things are tough.”

A third agreed: “Sending love. Sorry to hear you’ve been trolled – completely unnecessary and cruel.” “I can’t believe anyone could troll any human especially someone fighting cancer it’s so disgusting and inhumane! Sending so much love and strength your way. Keep fighting Amy!” said another.

Amy rang the bell after her final round of chemotherapy treatment in November (Credit: YouTube)

Amy Dowden trolled for recent hospital snap

Unfortunately, it seems the Strictly favourite had been criticised by some social media users for documenting her recent trip to hospital. The TV personality had shared a photo of herself wearing make-up while sat in a hospital bed.

Addressing the critical response, Amy filmed herself and said: “Someone messaged me asking ‘why you wearing make-up in your picture in hospital?’

“Obviously I didn’t plan to go in hospital – I was actually at work doing a shoot and had my make-up done! I never planned to go in and that’s why I share these things, to hopefully try and normalise it and so other people who are going through it can perhaps relate.”

Taking to social media (February 19), Amy shared a snap of herself wearing an oxygen mask whilst sat in a hospital bed. In the captions, Amy told fans: “So last week didn’t exactly go to plan! Feeling much better now and still taking it easy. But can’t thank the NHS and the care I received on respiratory unit enough!”

The professional dancer also paid tribute to her families devotion. She penned: “Also to my family and Ben of course. Always dropping everything and spending endless hours next to my bed whilst I mainly slept.”

Amy and husband Ben began dating in 2011 after dancing together as partners. They later tied the knot in 2022.

Amy Dowden shared her thoughts after she was trolled on social media (Credit: Loose Women via Youtube)

Amy Dowden’s cancer battle

The star initially underwent a single mastectomy, but soon received a second cancer diagnosis when specialists found more tumours.

Due to her chemotherapy, Amy didn’t perform in the 2023 series of Strictly. After her first round of chemotherapy, Amy contracted sepsis (a life-threatening reaction to infection) and was rushed to hospital. She was treated by the ICU team and made a recovery.

In November, Amy rang the bell at the hospital, after completing her final round of chemo.

