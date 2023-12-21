Strictly star Amy Dowden supported by husband Ben in last hospital appointment before Christmas

Star of Strictly Amy Dowden was accompanied by her husband Ben Jones to her last hospital appointment before Christmas today (Thursday, December 21).

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer announced in May that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. After undergoing a mastectomy, she received a second diagnosis of cancer. Due to having chemotherapy, Amy didn’t compete in this year’s series of Strictly. However, she still managed to make a few appearances.

However, last month, Amy rang the bell at the hospital after she completed her final round of chemo.

Amy didn’t compete during this year’s Strictly but still made a few appearances (Credit: BBC)

Amy marks final hospital appointment before Christmas

In an Instagram Story posted earlier today (December 21), Amy shared a selfie of herself at her very last hospital before Christmas. Posing in a festive red jumper, her husband, fellow dancer Ben, appeared behind her, sitting down.

While smiling at the camera, Amy captioned her Story: “Last apt before Christmas! Then we are getting into Christmas spirit and taking our lovely @artinmotion.dance teachers out! Rrrrrrready to spend Christmas with my loved ones.”

Amy made her final hospital visit of 2023 (Credit: Instagram)

In her following Story, Amy shared with her followers that she was getting an injection. “Early Xmas present,” she joked.

“Cancer – the gift that keeps on giving,” Amy added.

Amy thanks Strictly for ‘helping me through these past few months’

Following the Strictly final last weekend, Amy took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post and how the show has continued to leave a positive impact on her.

“Thank you @bbcstrictly for helping me through these past few months. You’ve helped me more than you will ever know! This show certainly brings joy to the nation,” she wrote.

Amy continued: “It’s bittersweet coming to the end for me as this has been my only bit of normality the past few months and given me the distraction and focus to be there on Saturdays when I could with the team.”

“My heart couldn’t be more full than it is for this show and everyone involved. So proud to be part of the magic!”

