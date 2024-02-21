Strictly star Robin Windsor ‘made distressed call to friend before he was found dead in hotel’ after returning from trip

Strictly star Robin Windsor was reportedly found dead in a London hotel days after returning to the UK from a trip.

News of the Strictly star’s death aged 44 left fans and the show’s stars heartbroken this week. It’s currently unknown how he died.

A new report has claimed that Robin had returned to London from a trip to South Africa before his death. The Daily Mail has claimed that he was found dead in a hotel days after his return.

Robin Windsor reportedly made a 'distressed' call to a friend before his death

Robin Windsor death

Dancer Robin had reportedly travelled to Africa in January to perform on a Fred Olsen cruise.

The publication claims that the dancer suffered a ‘troubling’ incident over New Year, therefore the trip was “relief” for him. However, during the trip, Robin reportedly made a distressing call to a friend before his return to the UK.

Robin reportedly said during the call: “I don’t want to come home. I want to stay for a few more days.”

A friend told the publication: “He kept saying that something had happened over New Year but he wouldn’t say what it was. He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful.”

The Mail claims that in the coming days Robin did however return to London, where he was found dead in a hotel.

ED! has contacted Robin’s estate for comment.

It comes after tributes poured in for Robin following news of his death.

Tributes have poured in online for Robin

Tributes to Robin Windsor

His Strictly partner Kristina Rihanoff shared a heartbreaking post, saying she was “blown away by his kindness, lighthearted personality and amazing loyalty” when she was partnered with him.

She also said in the post: “He always found the way to bring my spirit up. However, his own spirit was absolutely destroyed when he was dropped from Strictly. And that’s where I started to see changes in his personality, depression and broken self worth.”

Last year, Robin had opened up about his departure from Strictly. He shared his upset over leaving Strictly following a “horrible” back operation. He had said at the time: “Leaving Strictly wasn’t my choice. I had a horrible back operation and they decided that they didn’t want to ask me back the next year. It was probably for health and safety reasons, in case something happened, but I was physically fit.”

I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP… — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) February 20, 2024

Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas’ tributes

Other Strictly stars have paid tribute to Robin. Judge Craig Revel Horwood wrote on X: “I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved.”

Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas said on Instagram: “I’m extremely saddened to hear the devastating news about this beautiful human being this morning. Robin Windsor … kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working. A wonderful dancer, true gentleman, good soul and so very young.

“You will be dearly missed by so many. Dance with the angels my friend. ”

