Strictly star Robin Windsor’s contrasting final pictures before his death

Strictly star Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44, it has been announced today (Tuesday, February 20).

Now, it’s been noticed that the star’s final Instagram post contained something of a cryptic message and was quite the contrast from previous posts.

Robin has died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tributes pour in as Strictly star Robin Windsor dies

Today came the sad news that Strictly star Robin has passed away at the age of 44.

Burn the Dancefloor company shared a statement on Facebook today.

“The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away,” they said.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world. His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual,” they then said.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever,” they then added.

Tributes have since poured in for Robin. “He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP darling man, you were truly loved,” Craig Revel Horwood said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN WINDSOR (@robinwindsor)

Contrasting final Instagram posts of Strictly star Robin Windsor

Following his death, attention has turned to Robin’s final Instagram posts.

The last post the former Strictly star uploaded was a black and white picture of himself, leaning against a wall.

“Hiding in the shadows,” he captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN WINDSOR (@robinwindsor)

However, this post is quite the contrast from the one he uploaded earlier that day. That picture shows Robin smiling while enjoying the sun in South Africa. The bright, colourful picture shows the dancer standing against a stunning background.

“The one and only hotel – STUN,” he then captioned the post.

These were the final two posts Robin ever uploaded to Instagram.

Robin’s final weeks

It’s now been revealed that Robin spent his last few weeks holidaying in South Africa. He even met up with Deborah Meaden’s mother, and taught fans how to dance.

Robin was dancing with fans just two weeks ago, according to a comment on Instagram.

“So sad & shocked. Just a couple of weeks ago I was dancing in his arms for 90 mins as I didn’t have a partner in a cha cha cha class. A gentleman. A gentle man. A magical day for me. Sending love to his friends and family. RIP,” the fan commented.

On January 29, Deborah – who danced with Robin on Strictly in 2013 – wrote about Robin meeting up with her mum in South Africa.

“11 years after we did @bbcstrictly together this happens and it is just lovely!! The wonderful @Robinwindsor and my Mum ( yep…87 years and amazing!!) meeting up in South Africa…don’t you just love it!!” she tweeted. Robin replied with two love heart emojis.

Marcus paid tribute (Credit: ITV)

Robin’s ex, Marcus Collins, pays tribute

Following the sad news of his death, Robin’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Collins, has paid tribute.

Marcus and Robin were together for 18 months between 2013 and 2015. Their romance began after Marcus tweeted Robin about his Gay Times cover appearance back in 2013.

Marcus uploaded three pictures of himself and Robin to his Instagram today. Two of the photos show Marcus and Robin laughing and hugging. Additionally, a third photo shows the pair lying down in a park on a sunny day.

“The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved,” Marcus wrote.

“This is absolutely awful. Thinking of you my stunning friend. Love you,” one fan then commented.

Additionally, another then said: “Am so sorry to hear this sad news, we are all shocked and my heart is beating so fast for him as he was such a stunning man with beautiful personality. You both were beautiful couple too.”

Read more: After the tragic death of Strictly pro Robin Windsor, a tribute to all the show’s stars we’ve loved and lost

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.