Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor’s heartbreaking final Instagram post saw him ‘hiding in the shadows’

Strictly Come Dancing pro Robin Windsor shared a poignant final Instagram post three weeks before his death at the age of 44.

Robin’s tragic death was announced this morning (February 20). Dance company Burn The Floor shared the sad news on its Facebook page.

It explained that Burn The Floor had lost one of its founding members: “He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

The death of Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor was announced today (Credit: Cover Images)

Robin’s final Instagram post

Robin’s cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed, but just three weeks ago he was dancing on a cruise ship and enjoying the sights and sun in South Africa.

Hiding in the shadows.

His last Instagram post was in black and white, and posted on January 28. It was a mirror selfie that Robin took of himself. He captioned the post: “Hiding in the shadows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN WINDSOR (@robinwindsor)

‘No longer in the shadows but in the light’

Followers have now rushed to the comments section to pay their condolences to Robin, who was a much-loved member of the Strictly family. He appeared on the show between 2012 and 2014.

“No longer in the shadows but in the light,” said one. “So shocked and saddened to hear the news. Have followed him for years since Strictly, an amazing talent. RIP,” said another. A third commented: “A beautiful man , a beautiful dancer and my fave SCD Pro. Sleep easy.”

“Such sad news to wake up to. You were truly a lovely talented man Robin,” said another. “So sad and shocked. Just a couple of weeks ago I was dancing in his arms for 90 mins as I didn’t have a partner in a cha cha cha class. A gentleman. A gentle man. A magical day for me. Sending love to his friends and family,” said another.

Read more: Robin Windsor claimed Strictly ‘didn’t want him to return’ after ‘horrible’ back operation

Share your favourite memories of Robin on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.