Inside Robin Windsor’s relationship with X Factor star Marcus Collins as he pays tribute: ’The world just got a lot less sparkly’

Strictly star Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44, it has been announced today (Tuesday, February 20).

Now, his ex-boyfriend, X-Factor star Marcus Collins has paid heartbreaking tribute on social media.

Robin has died (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Robin Windsor dies

Today it was announced that former Strictly star Robin had passed away at the age of 44.

A statement was shared on the Burn the Dancefloor Facebook page. It read: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world,” it continued.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual,” it then said.

“His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Collins (@marcuscollinsuk)

Ex-boyfriend of Robin Windsor, X-Factor star Marcus Collins pays tribute

Following the devastating news, Robin’s ex, X Factor star Marcus Collins, took to social media to pay tribute.

The 35-year-old shared some snaps of himself and Robin during their relationship, including one of them lying on the grass on a sunny day.

“The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved,” Marcus captioned the post.

“Am so sorry to hear this sad news, we are all shocked and my heart is beating so fast for him as he was such a stunning man with beautiful personality. You both were beautiful couple too,” one fan commented.

“So devastating [broken heart emoji] heartbroken,” another said. “This is absolutely awful. Thinking of you my stunning friend. Love you,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROBIN WINDSOR (@robinwindsor)

Marcus Collins and Robin Windsor

Robin and Marcus’ first encounter took place in the studios of ITV. However, nothing happened until Robin’s appearance on the cover of Gay Times.

“Marcus Tweeted me to say ‘You’re looking really good, well done’!” Robin told Gay Times in 2014.

“We’d first met at ITV studios a few years ago when I passed Marcus in the corridor and asked for a photo because he was very handsome. From then on there was no contact whatsoever til I appeared on the GT cover,” he said.

“After my last relationship ended I was on the rebound and on the warpath thinking, I must find a boyfriend. Deborah Meaden [his dance partner on Strictly 2013] told me to get myself together, concentrate on work, forget about men, and enjoy life. As soon as I did that, Marcus came along,” he then said.

In 2014, Marcus and Robin appeared on the cover of Gay Times together.

Marcus and Robin were together for 18 months (Credit: ITV)

How long did the relationship last?

Speaking about Robin’s appearance on the cover of the magazine, Marcus said: “I thought he looked amazing. My family watch both X Factor and Strictly where all the guys are good-looking, but there was one who always stood out for me.”

He added that he hadn’t expected anything to come of him tweeting Robin.

Robin and Marcus had even discussed marriage while together. “We’ve talked about what our ideal wedding would be like to get some insight into what the other is thinking,” Marcus told OK! magazine.

“Our dream wedding would be somewhere like Downton Abbey, something fabulous in a British estate.”

“We both know where this is heading and that this is for the long term. It’s a case of being the right time. I’ve always wanted to get married to the person I love and that fairytale is getting closer every day,” Robin added.

The couple were together for 18 months until 2015 when they split. “Marcus and Robin made the decision to split a short while ago, but remain good friends,” a source told the Mirror at the time.

Read more: Strictly stars Craig Revel Horwood and Lisa Riley lead tributes to Robin Windsor following his death: ‘RIP darling man, you were truly loved’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think.